FundMore’s AI Mortgage Platform Hits $25B Milestone, Leading the Future of Lending

FundMore hits $25 billion in mortgage applications processed, redefining speed and scalability in lending.

OTTAWA, CANADA, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FundMore , the award-winning AI-powered mortgage underwriting platform, has announced a major company milestone: over $25 billion in mortgage loans processed in the past 12 months through its industry-leading Loan Origination System (LOS). This achievement highlights FundMore’s role at the center of the mortgage industry's shift toward faster, more automated digital lending solutions.Traditional lenders are still burdened by legacy infrastructure that slows down approvals and inflates the cost of origination. FundMore's cloud-native LOS solves these challenges head-on, reducing friction, lowering operational costs, and enabling lenders to underwrite and process mortgage applications in hours, not weeks.“Surpassing $25 billion in processed mortgages, in the past 12 months, isn’t just a number, it reflects the market’s demand for intelligent, agile lending tools,” says Chris Grimes, CEO of FundMore. “Homeownership is a dream that should be within reach for everyone. We empower financial institutions to reimagine outdated workflows and deliver faster, smarter lending decisions for customers. This isn’t just about scale—it’s about transforming the borrower experience.”FundMore’s platform leverages AI, machine learning, and deep integrations with industry partners to automate underwriting, improve fraud detection, and boost application accuracy. The result is funding mortgages in hours, more intelligent fraud detection, seamless underwriting with increased loan officer job satisfaction, and greater accuracy throughout the mortgage lifecycle.FundMore’s partner ecosystem and automation engine power digital transformation across the mortgage lifecycle. By minimizing manual work and introducing real-time data flows, FundMore is helping financial institutions future-proof their operations and unlock new efficiency and customer satisfaction levels.About FundMoreFundMore offers a fully automated Loan Origination System (LOS) that enables lenders to process applications quickly and accurately. Features include integrated credit tools, automated property valuations, secure e-signature workflows, and intelligent document management. FundMore works closely with top Canadian lenders and technology providers to continuously enhance the borrower and lender experience—delivering results at scale, with less risk. Learn more at www.fundmore.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.