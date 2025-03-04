Highclere Capital and FundMore.ai partner to create a frictionless digital mortgage experience for Canadian home buyers

Highclere Capital Ltd. has chosen FundMore as their industry-leading loan origination solution.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Highclere Capital Ltd. (“Highclere”), a Mortgage Finance Company built by longstanding professionals in the mortgage industry, has chosen Fundmore.ai Inc. (“FundMore”), an award-winning best-in-class, and Canadian-based mortgage underwriting software business, as their industry-leading loan origination solution. FundMore’s comprehensive automated LOS (Loan Origination System) streamlines overall mortgage-related workflows, thereby reducing risk, improving efficiency through analytics, and ultimately creating a faster and easier mortgage review and funding process for lenders and their borrowers. For brokers, the ease of interfacing through a dedicated portal and the platform itself means a faster and more effective process for Highclere’s important broker community relationships.“Our mission is to leverage technology to improve the mortgage experience in Canada, enabling us to make life easier for homebuyers and homeowners,” said Paul Grewal, President of Highclere. Through this partnership, Highclere will leverage the power of FundMore for loan underwriting, fulfillment, and servicing requirements. Highclere’s demands for best-in-class technology means leveraging FundMore’s AI tools that solve for real lender issues, such as automated document processing, enhanced fraud detection and managing compliance requirements. FundMore’s AI Agents will be incorporated to provide smarter underwriting workflows. And AI driven Quality Control measures around real-time scanning and reduced processing time are also features that Highclere and FundMore agree, will ensure Highclere’s stakeholders should and will benefit from under the Highclere brand.“Our partnership with FundMore is a further step to this goal, bringing Canadians a vastly improved mortgage process through technology, innovation, and client service. FundMore shares our view that buying a home today is far more stressful than it needs to be. We aim to change that.” Added Leon Dadoun, CEO of Highclere.“FundMore is a cloud-native loan adjudication platform and Highclere recognizes that Canadians have come to expect more from their lending partners, expecting a frictionless borrowing experience, where getting a mortgage is as easy as shopping online,” said Chris Grimes, FundMore’s CEO. “We are in a market where borrowers expect underwriting to be a one-day process, and lenders of all stripes should be rethinking their legacy systems. Lenders like Highclere recognize where the mortgage industry is going and are determined to lead this transformation."About FundMoreFundMore’s suite of products incorporates features and functions inclusive of the advancement in technology and software. FundMore’s comprehensive automated LOS (Loan Origination System) utilizes machine learning to streamline funding, reduce risk, improve efficiency through analytics, and greatly improve the success and speed of the underwriting process. FundMore’s automated underwriting front-end platform includes the latest technology for underwriting, fulfillment, document management, servicing, reporting, and audit control. For additional information about FundMore, please visit https://www.fundmore.ai About Highclere CapitalHighclere Capital is a newly formed Canadian Mortgage Finance Company specializing in leveraging technology to improve the mortgage process and using internationally sourced capital markets funding to expand mortgage product solutions at competitive rates. In doing so, Highclere intends to empower its partners and clients with innovative approaches that foster long-term success. For additional information about Highclere, please visit https://www.highclere.ca

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.