Lincoln Square Theater Dedicates VIP Mezzanine to Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters During Peppertree Hill Tour

The Boxmasters

National acts, local heroes, and a city’s heartbeat restored—Decatur shines again at the Lincoln.

The Lincoln will never be reserved for the elite. It belongs to families, seniors, and every person in Decatur who deserves world-class entertainment.” — President LaVelle Hunt

DECATUR, IL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tonight, the Historic Lincoln Square Theater proudly welcomes Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters as part of their Peppertree Hill Tour, supporting their latest album. To commemorate this landmark event, the theater will officially dedicate and name its VIP Mezzanine in honor of Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters.The dedication ceremony will bring together Decatur’s civic and cultural leaders, including Mayor Julie Moore-Wolfe. Also in attendance will be celebrity author and influencer Marcy Bialeschki , who graciously gifted tickets to Amber Johnson Hooker—a woman whose courage and resilience have inspired all of Decatur.Amber’s story is one of triumph over tragedy. After being struck by a street racer traveling 109 mph, she spent five weeks in a coma, relearned how to walk and talk, and still faces the daily challenges of traumatic brain injury. Her powerful journey of survival and determination resonates deeply with the ongoing “comeback story” of the Lincoln Square Theater itself, which has risen from the brink of demolition to become a beacon of culture and community once again.A Theater Saved Against All OddsThe Lincoln Square Theater was just 10 days from demolition by the city of Decatur when LaVelle Hunt and Mark Scranton stepped in to save it. Without their vision and commitment, this historic icon would have been lost forever.Their leadership not only preserved the building but safeguarded a vital piece of Decatur’s cultural heritage—ensuring the Lincoln could continue to inspire future generations.Celebrating Community and PartnershipThe Lincoln Square Theater expresses its deep gratitude to Air King of Decatur, the presenting sponsor of the evening. Additional thanks go to Bargenta and Svendsen Florist, the official ticket sponsors, whose support helps make historic nights like this possible.A special acknowledgment is also extended to Debbie Green, who worked tirelessly to coordinate and bring Billy Bob Thornton and The Boxmasters to the Lincoln stage.A Theater for EveryoneFrom the beginning, the Lincoln Square Theater has been more than a performance venue—it has been a gathering place for everyone. With ticket prices kept at a level that makes world-class entertainment affordable, the Lincoln is proud to offer evenings of joy not only for families but also for seniors living on fixed incomes and individuals across every income bracket.“The Lincoln has always been for everybody, and it will continue to be for everybody,” said Hunt. “We hope that city leaders recognize what this theater represents—not only as a cornerstone of downtown revitalization, but as a place where Decatur can come together.”Driving Downtown RevitalizationThe Lincoln is once again proving to be the heartbeat of Decatur. As crowds return for national acts, movies, and live entertainment, restaurants, shops, and local businesses across the downtown area are experiencing a direct surge in sales and traffic. The theater is no longer just a historic building—it is an economic engine, creating momentum for the entire city.This revitalization is proof that with continued acknowledgment, support, and city resources, the Lincoln Square Theater can remain a driving force behind Decatur’s cultural and economic comeback.Looking ForwardRenovations and expansion plans remain underway as the theater continues its comeback story. With national acts like The Boxmasters gracing its stage, the Lincoln Square Theater is once again proving itself to be both a cultural gem and an engine of economic growth for downtown Decatur.Event DetailsWhat: Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters – Peppertree Hill TourWhen: Wednesday, August 27, 2025Where: Lincoln Square Theater, Decatur, ILSpecial Dedication: VIP Mezzanine officially named in honor of Billy Bob Thornton & The Boxmasters

The Boxmasters with Billy Bob Thornton

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.