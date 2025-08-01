SHOW ME A FIREFIGHTER IGNITES THE PAGE WITH TRUE STORIES OF COURAGE, WILDFIRE, AND UNBREAKABLE BROTHERHOOD

A front-row seat to the fireline. Shroyer is the co-owner of FlamingTree Solutions, LLC—a consulting firm focused on forestry and wildfire mitigation. FlamingTree Solutions provides decades of experience in forestry, wildfire management, and cutting-edge drone & LiDAR technology

From the Front Lines to the Printed Page, Veteran Firefighter Josh Shroyer Releases Gripping Memoir of a Life Spent Battling Wildland Fires

Show Me a Firefighter arrives at a crucial time. As wildfires grow more frequent and more destructive, the public’s understanding of what it takes to combat these blazes is more important than ever.” — Tammy Corwin CEO Words Matter Publishing

WELLINGTON, MO, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time when our world feels increasingly unpredictable, Show Me a Firefighter delivers a reminder of the brave individuals who rise to meet danger head-on—not with superpowers, but with grit, heart, and unwavering courage. In this gripping new memoir, veteran wildland firefighter Josh Shroyer takes readers inside a world few have seen and even fewer have survived.Published by Words Matter Publishing, Show Me a Firefighter is more than a book—it’s a front-row seat to the fireline. With decades of firefighting experience across the U.S., Shroyer blends adrenaline-pumping action with moments of reflection, brotherhood, and humor. Through vivid storytelling, the book explores the chaotic beauty of wildland firefighting and the people who choose to make it their life’s work.From the hills of Missouri to the deserts of the Southwest and the mountainous terrain of the Rockies, Shroyer’s journey reflects the kind of commitment that defines true public service. He doesn't just fight fire—he fights for land, lives, communities, and the legacy of those who come after him.THE HEARTBEAT OF A FIRELINE“Most people see a fire on TV, maybe a flash of flames on the evening news, and think they understand it,” says Shroyer. “But the reality is far more intense—and deeply human. These aren’t just stories of danger; they’re stories of camaraderie, of fighting against the odds, and of holding the line when the world feels like it’s burning down.”Through a series of gripping firsthand accounts, Show Me a Firefighter takes readers deep into the trenches—places where nature’s fury meets human resilience. Each chapter is a snapshot of survival and sacrifice, of early morning rollouts and late-night flare-ups, of lessons learned through trial, error, and fire.From split-second decisions that mean life or death to the long, quiet moments of reflection between missions, the memoir sheds light on the psychological and emotional toll firefighting demands—and the extraordinary bonds that keep fire crews grounded amid the chaos.MEET THE MAN BEHIND THE FLAMESJosh Shroyer began his firefighting career in 1990 as a rookie with the Wellington-Napoleon Fire Protection District in his hometown of Wellington, Missouri. What started as a calling soon became a lifetime of service.His dedication led him to the Missouri Department of Conservation, where he expanded his forestry expertise, and eventually to the Wyoming State Forestry Division, where he rose through the ranks. Shroyer served in increasingly critical roles, eventually becoming an Operations Section Chief - Complex and a Liaison Officer on national Complex Incident Management Teams. His career has placed him on the front lines of some of the most destructive wildfires in American history, working tirelessly to coordinate massive response efforts.Now semi-retired from direct operations, Shroyer is the co-owner of FlamingTree Solutions , LLC—a consulting firm focused on forestry and wildfire mitigation. Through this venture, he continues his mission: helping landowners, municipalities, and organizations prevent wildfires before they start and develop strategies for protecting people, property, and natural resources.THE POWER OF STORYTELLING IN PUBLIC SERVICEShow Me a Firefighter arrives at a crucial time. As wildfires grow more frequent and more destructive due to climate change and land management challenges, the public’s understanding of what it takes to combat these blazes becomes more important than ever.This book bridges that gap. With its blend of action, education, and raw humanity, it appeals to a wide range of readers:Adrenaline-seekers will love the heart-racing action.Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate the intimate connection to land and nature.History buffs and real-life hero fans will value the meticulous recollections of past incidents.Anyone interested in public service will find inspiration in Shroyer’s unwavering sense of duty.Whether you’re a reader seeking inspiration, a firefighter looking for connection, or someone simply curious about what it takes to face nature’s most volatile force, Show Me a Firefighter delivers a story that will stay with you long after the last page.YOU’RE INVITED: BOOK LAUNCH & SIGNING EVENTTo celebrate the release of Show Me a Firefighter, Josh Shroyer will be appearing for a special book signing event:📅 Saturday, August 2, 2025📍 Wellington Fair Building, Wellington, Missouri🕘 9:00 AM – 12:00 NoonAttendees will have the opportunity to meet Josh, hear firsthand stories from his remarkable career, and purchase signed copies of the book. This is more than a meet-and-greet—it’s a celebration of small-town roots, big-time bravery, and the power of storytelling to inspire, heal, and unite.AVAILABLE NOWShow Me a Firefighter is available through major retailers and independent bookstores. Published by Words Matter Publishing.

Step into the fire

