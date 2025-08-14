Legendary Guitarist Don Felder to Rock the Historic Lincoln Square Theater Sunday, August 17, 2025

Don and his iconic double-neck Don Felder with Special Guests Lady Luck

"Lincoln Square Theater welcomes Rock & Roll royalty with the arrival of guitar legend Don Felder."

This is the kind of event that reminds people why live music matters — and why the Lincoln is one of the most exciting places to see it happen.”” — Mark Scranton, Vice President Lincoln Square Theater

DECATUR, IL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Lincoln Square Theater continues its remarkable resurgence as one of the Midwest’s premier live performance destinations, announcing that legendary guitarist, songwriter, and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Don Felder will take the stage Sunday, August 17. With a storied career that includes decades as the lead guitarist for the Eagles and a celebrated solo career, Felder’s performance promises to be a landmark night in the theater’s history.National acts are once again flocking to perform at the Lincoln, drawn by its rich history, top-tier production capabilities, and the unmatched energy of its audiences. Felder, whose guitar work helped shape iconic hits such as Hotel California, Life in the Fast Lane, and Heavy Metal, brings with him a new wave of excitement — and new music. His latest album, American Rock ‘n’ Roll, blends the classic rock sound fans love with fresh, electrifying tracks, showcasing both his signature guitar mastery and his enduring creative fire.“This is exactly the kind of night we’ve been working toward,” said Lavelle Hunt, President of the Lincoln Square Theater. “Don Felder isn’t just a performer; he’s a legend. Hosting him here is proof that the Lincoln has reclaimed its place as a must-play stage for top national talent. We’re honored to welcome him and can’t wait to see the audience experience this unforgettable show.”The Lincoln Square Theater has undergone a revival in recent years, attracting big-name artists and breathing new life into a venue once at risk of fading into history. From country stars to rock legends, the lineup reflects a renewed commitment to cultural vibrancy and high-caliber entertainment.Mark Scranton, Vice President of the Lincoln Square Theater, added, “We’re building momentum, and Don Felder’s concert is a major milestone. This is the kind of event that reminds people why live music matters — and why the Lincoln is one of the most exciting places to see it happen.”Felder’s live show offers fans a rare chance to hear his timeless Eagles classics alongside newer hits, all delivered with the precision and passion that have made him a household name. Backed by an exceptional band, his concerts are more than performances — they’re celebrations of rock history.Media Availability: Interviews with Don Felder and Lincoln Square Theater staff are available upon request.Event Details:Who: Don Felder – Live in ConcertWhen: Sunday, August 17, 2025Where: Lincoln Square Theater, Decatur, IllinoisTickets: Available now at Lincolnsquaretheater.comAbout the Lincoln Square TheaterFirst opened in 1916, the Lincoln Square Theater is a historic performance venue in Decatur, Illinois, known for hosting world-class entertainment in a setting rich with architectural beauty and cultural significance. After years of revitalization efforts, the theater is once again a sought-after destination for national touring acts and an artistic centerpiece for the region.

