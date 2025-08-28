PROPSTORE BRINGS RARE STAR WARS TREASURES TO AUCTION THIS SEPTEMBER

Imperial Stormtrooper Helmet from Return of the Jedi (1983), one of approximately 50 made for production, with an estimate of $150,000 - $300,000.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Star Wars fans and collectors are in for a treat as Propstore, one of the world’s leading film and television memorabilia auction houses, features a rare selection of film-used Star Wars artifacts in their upcoming Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction. Taking place from September 4 - 6, 2025, the auction will feature more than 1,000 rare and iconic lots from across cinema history.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:Leading the charge is Darth Vader's Screen-Matched Hero Dueling Lightsaber, wielded on screen by both David Prowse and stunt performer Bob Anderson during the climactic sequences of The Empire Strikes Back (1980) and Return of the Jedi (1983).When it comes to Star Wars collecting, few items are more sought after than lightsabers. Genuine examples from the original trilogy are exceptionally rare, making this screen-matched lightsaber prop a true grail for collectors. Having remained in a private collection for decades, this extraordinary artifact is now being offered to the public for the very first time, through Propstore, with a pre-sale estimate of $1,000,000 - $3,000,000.Other highlights include one of the most complete Imperial Stormtrooper Helmet from Return of the Jedi (1983), one of approximately 50 made for production, with an estimate of $150,000 - $300,000.Also featured is a Resistance X-Wing Pilot Costume and Helmet from The Force Awakens (2015), estimated at $50,000 - $100,000, and a Light-Up, Remote-Controlled R2-S8 Droid from Ron Howard’s Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018), estimated at $60,000 - $120,000.Adding to the impressive array of Star Wars weaponry are two of the most collectible lightsabers from the prequel era. Obi-Wan Kenobi's Bladed Lightsaber, created for Ewan McGregor in Revenge of the Sith (2005), carries an estimate of $50,000 - $100,000. From The Phantom Menace (1999), Darth Maul's Lightsaber Hilt with Pair of Blade Replicas is one of the most ornately detailed examples of its kind and is estimated at $40,000 - $80,000.The three-day Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction will begin at 10:00 AM PDT / 6:00 PM BST each day. The first day of the auction features in-room bidding open to the public at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles on September 4, 2025; subsequent days will be online bidding only. Global online, absentee, and telephone bids will be accepted throughout the event.The full catalog is now available online, and bidding is live at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/456 Top lots to be sold at the Propstore auction (with estimated sale prices) include:STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980)/STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI (1983) Darth Vader's Screen-Matched Hero Dueling Lightsaber est. $1,000,000 - $3,000,000 (£746,268 - £2,238,806)STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI (1983) Imperial Stormtrooper Helmet est. $150,000 - $300,000 (£111,940 - £223,880)SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY (2018) Light-Up Remote-Controlled R2-S8 Droid est. $60,000 - $120,000 (£44,776 - £89,552)STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS (2015) Resistance X-Wing Pilot Costume and Helmet est. $50,000 - $100,000 (£37,313 - £74,626)STAR WARS: REVENGE OF THE SITH (2005) Obi-Wan Kenobi's (Ewan McGregor) Bladed Lightsaber est. $50,000 - $100,000 (£37,313 - £74,626)STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE (1999) Darth Maul's (Ray Park) Lightsaber Hilt with Pair of Blade Replicas est. $40,000 - $80,000 (£29,850 - £59,700)STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK (1980)/STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI (1983) C-3PO's (Anthony Daniels) Left Hand est. $20,000 - $40,000 (£14,925 - £29,580)STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS (2015) First Order Stormtrooper Helmet est. $15,000 - $30,000 (£11,194 - £22,388)STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE (1977) Pair of Rodian Hands est. $10,000 - $20,000 (£7,462 - £14,925)Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO, commented on the upcoming event: “Propstore is thrilled to bring these extraordinary pieces of Star Wars history to market. Original props of this caliber are incredibly rare and highly coveted by collectors. Each item represents a defining moment in the saga’s legacy and deserves to be preserved and celebrated in the world’s finest collections.”_____Notes to Editors:For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/rf03lw9fskwa7wyhc3hwv/AKMA61cICzdHGN6ty6Ud0cA?rlkey=my13e5ml84qtyhyh8y04alhp9&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreAbout PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting - prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

