Lynchburg Rest Area expected to close temporarily for repairs

FARGO, N.D. – A rest area along Interstate 94 near Lynchburg, N.D., is expected to close Thursday, Aug. 28 for repairs.

Located 20 miles west of Fargo, the Lynchburg Rest Area serves eastbound travelers at mile marker 327. The repair project includes removing and replacing the old bathroom vault. In addition, crews will be correcting drainage in the parking lot and adding new sidewalk. Work is expected to last about a month.

Meanwhile, the Oriska Rest Area at mile marker 304 is being rebuilt and remains closed until Fall 2026. The two rest areas are consecutive stops for eastbound traffic. While both are temporarily out of service, motorists are encouraged to stop at cities along the route.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout work zones.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

