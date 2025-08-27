Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade speaks with businesses about EU-US framework on trade relations

SWEDEN, August 27 - On 27 August, Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa is meeting with businesses and trade associations to discuss the possible impact of the European Union and United States’ framework on trade relations.

Mr Dousa will meet with businesses and trade association representatives. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information about the Government’s view and take stock of the businesses’ feedback regarding possible consequences for the Swedish business sector of the agreement between the EU and US on trade relations.

“Throughout these turbulent times with challenging trade policy, the Government has protected Swedish jobs and Swedish interests. Close contact with the Swedish business sector is key to enable the Government to continue promoting Swedish interests in our trade relations with the US and dialogue with the European Commission. I’m therefore keen to maintain a regular dialogue with the business sector and look forward to hearing their input,” says Mr Dousa.

On 21 August, the Joint Statement on an EU-US framework for trade relations was published. The Statement confirms and expands on the political framework agreement that was reached between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and US President Donald Trump on 27 July 2025.