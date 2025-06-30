BPC wins top honours for Card Management Solution Global 2025

Having made its humble beginning in 1996, within 28 years, BPC has expanded its footprint in more than 140 countries. SmartVista, a next-generation microservices based platform from BPC, offers a suite of software solutions tailored to cater to diverse markets and clients. BPC card management solution has earned worldwide recognition.

By winning the title of 'Card Management Solution Global 2025', BPC, a global leader in payments solutions, has again proved it's top technology capabilities.

Winning this award proves our commitment to stay at the innovation edge of technology” — Angelo Bertini, Executive VP, Global CCO and Board Member, BPC.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brands Review Magazine, a leading online Digital Magazine from London, takes pride in identifying banks and other organisations with special products/services that prove to be a game-changer when meeting the expectations of the target audience. By winning the title of ‘ Card Management Solution Global 2025 ’, the BPC, global leader in payments solutions , has cemented its position as one of the respected influential leaders in the banking and financial sector.Having made its humble beginning in 1996, within 28 years, BPC has expanded its footprint in more than 140 countries and 500 customers that span across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. BPC's flagship product is SmartVista, a next-generation microservices based platform that offers a suite of software solutions tailored to cater to diverse markets and clients, ranging from commercial tier-1, tier-2 banks, neobanks, fintechs, payment service providers, processors, national switches and payment systems, retailers, merchants, microfinance institutions, lending organisations to government entities and transport operators.The SmartVista Card Management & Issuing platform enables banks, fintechs and other issuers to roll out and administer card programmes (virtual or physical). Available on-premise or as a service, it handles every wallet and payment instrument, covering credit, debit, prepaid and multi-purpose cards. Institutions can configure products through development tools, ready-made B2C templates and adjustable workflows, link several cards, brands and accounts to one customer record, and create sub-accounts for consumer or corporate needs. A built-in credit engine, dynamic pricing capability and BNPL support let issuers respond rapidly to changing market requirements. The solution is built for high-volume, real-time processing, offering global scheme connectivity, 24/7 availability and full PCI compliance. Open APIs and ISO 20022 messaging simplify integration with core banking, CRM, fraud and analytics stacks.BPC card management solution has earned worldwide recognition. SmartVista CMS unifies a real-time accounting engine, loyalty and campaign tools, and EMV data prep behind a user-friendly dashboard that gives issuers instant customer insights and automated upgrades. Its open, API-first architecture supports tokenisation, mobile and embedded-finance use cases, multi-currency with DCC, and seamless sandbox integration to any core. A powerful back office covers clearing, settlement, fees, disputes, fraud, GL and rich reporting, while built-in transfer rails link accounts to virtual wallets for online top-ups or ATM cashouts.“Winning this award proves our commitment to stay at the innovation edge of technology” stated Angelo Bertini, Executive Vice President, Global Chief Commercial Officer and Board Member, BPC. “Through SmartVista card management we allow customers to roll-out first to market features and deliver exceptional digital products at speed. Our mission remains clear - empower every financial-services player to accelerate payments innovation and deliver next-generation digital experiences through rapid, reliable product delivery.”Bill Thornton, the Head of Content and Research for Brands Review Magazine, expressed his appreciation on BPC winning the award, “We, at Brands Review Magazine, feel happy with BPC winning the reputed title, as they have always stayed a step ahead in terms of offering the best card management solutions in the banking sector. This Excellence Award is a recognition of their commitment to providing the best global services in terms of card management.”About Brands Review MagazineBrands Review Magazine, one of the well-known online news portals from London, offers valuable insights on brands in connection with lifestyle products, retail, real estate, banking, finance, technology, innovation, mergers & acquisitions and sustainable solutions. For exploring the biggest brand names in any industry, Brands Review Magazine is the perfect choice.About BPCBPC is a proven industry leader that is shaping the world of transactions with quick, safe and easy payment processing. With a focus on exceptional technology development and customer service, BPC helps tier-1, tier-2 banks, financial institutions and businesses to deliver innovative and best-in-class proven solutions that fit with today’s consumer lifestyle when banking, shopping, or moving in both urban and rural areas. With more than 500 customers across 140 countries, BPC collaborates with all ecosystem players to deliver services for the digital world. Its core product SmartVista suite comprises cutting-edge banking, commerce, and mobility platforms that enable innovative solutions for digital banking, ATM and switching, payments processing, card, and fraud management, financial inclusion, merchant portals, transport, and smart cities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.