Allied Resources Group Raises $70,000 in Support of The Brian Westbrook Foundation at 4th Annual Golf Tournament

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Resources Group (ARG) is proud to announce that its 4th Annual Charity Golf Tournament, held on August 19, 2025, at Union League Liberty Hill, raised $70,000 in support of The Brian Westbrook Foundation.The tournament brought together business partners, community leaders, and former Philadelphia Eagles players for a day dedicated to making a difference in the Philadelphia community. Special guests included Brian Westbrook, Ike Reese, Trent Cole, Irving Fryar, Hollis Thomas, Hugh Douglas, Mike Quick, Freddie Mitchell, Todd Herremans, Ben Roethlisberger, Barret Brooks, and Merril Hoge.The ARG Golf Tournament, founded four years ago as a client appreciation event, quickly evolved into a meaningful charity tradition. Guided by the vision of founder Dennis F. Zatlin, the tournament reflects his long-standing commitment to supporting disadvantaged youth and families in the Philadelphia region. Through partnerships with organizations such as the Bringing Hope Home, Timoteo Sports, and the Challenge Program, ARG has expanded the tournament’s impact well beyond the course—channeling its success into programs that foster hope, opportunity, and brighter futuresThis year’s beneficiary, The Brian Westbrook Foundation, is expanding its youth programs in entrepreneurship, financial literacy, STEM education, and equestrian training into Philadelphia for the first time. Based in Upper Marlboro, MD, the foundation is bringing new initiatives—such as a geographic information system program that teaches drone mapping and digital storytelling—to a city Brian considers his second home.“The Brian Westbrook Foundation is truly about serving the community,” said Westbrook. “It’s about education, it’s about empowering, and it’s about providing access and opportunity to young people and families. We’re trying to empower our young people, whether they want to go to college or whether they want to go to trade school or something else.”“Allied Resources Group’s 4th Annual charity golf outing was a shining example of community spirit, raising a remarkable $70,000 for the Brian Westbrook Foundation and paving the way for a brighter future for underprivileged youth,” said Dennis F. Zatlin, Founder & CEO of ARG. “We are thrilled to announce that the proceeds will provide vital support to at-risk youth in the Philadelphia region, equipping them with essential life skills and empowering them to succeed in their careers and beyond.”Watch 6ABC’s full coverage of the tournament here: Former Eagles reunite at golf tournament for The Brian Westbrook Foundation To learn more about Allied Resources Group, visit https://argroupllc.com For more information about The Brian Westbrook Foundation, visit www.brianwestbrookfoundation.org

