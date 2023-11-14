Allied Resources Group Signs Agreement with STV to Acquire Oil and Gas Business Operations
I have known Dennis Zatlin and ARG for close to 20 years and we are excited to join the ARG family and complement their strong professional team.”EXTON, PA, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Resources Group (ARG), the parent company to a portfolio of engineering, inspection, staffing, and technology solutions companies, is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with STV to acquire STV’s midstream oil and gas business operations. The acquisition is anticipated to be completed on November 30, 2023. ARG’s newly integrated entity will operate as AED Energy Services under the ARG umbrella.
“We are thrilled to welcome AED Energy Services to our family of companies,” said Dennis F. Zatlin, ARG’s CEO. “The addition strengthens our ability to provide comprehensive professional services to the energy market and expands our geographical reach into Texas and Colorado.”
This strategic move to acquire STV’s midstream oil and gas operations represents a significant milestone in ARG’s journey to enhance its presence in the energy market. With new office locations in Houston, and Denver, ARG will now be better positioned to serve clients in these regions, while capitalizing on synergies among ARG companies.
“I have known Dennis Zatlin and ARG for close to 20 years,” said Christopher Antoni, P.E., P.Eng., new Senior Vice President of AED Energy Services. “We are excited to join the ARG family and complement their strong professional team.”
AED Energy Services’ recently acquired team brings a 30-year legacy of delivering end-to-end solutions across renewables, liquid petroleum, natural gas, chemical midstream, and utility segments of the energy industry. The group will operate as a stand-alone subsidiary under ARG, upholding its reputation for high-quality services. ARG is committed to preserving their legacy and enhancing its value to clients.
About ARG:
ARG consists of seven business units that provide Engineering, Industrial Inspection, Project Management, Engineering and Healthcare Staffing. To learn more, visit www.argroupllc.com.
About STV
Founded in 1912, STV is a leading national infrastructure-focused professional services firm, providing engineering, architectural, planning, environmental, program management and construction management services for transportation systems, buildings, water, energy and other facilities. Headquartered in New York City, the company has more than 55 offices across North America. Learn more at stvinc.com. The firm is ranked 37th in Engineering News-Record’s Top 500 Design Firms survey and is 11th in its transportation category. In 2022, STV signed the Equity in Infrastructure Project (EIP) Pledge, becoming one of the first architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) firms to commit to advancing equity in infrastructure. Learn more at stvinc.com.
