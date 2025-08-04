Allied Resources Group Acquires Verigent, Expanding into Data Center Infrastructure Market

ARG Acquires Verigent LLC

Acquisition of Verigent strengthens ARG’s national staffing platform and accelerates expansion into data center and IT infrastructure markets.

The Verigent acquisition is a key step in ARG’s continued growth. Together, we’ll deliver even greater value to companies building and maintaining the infrastructure that keeps our world connected.” — Dennis F. Zatlin

EXTON, PA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Resources Group (ARG), a growing provider of engineering, staffing, inspection, and field services, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Verigent , a leading staffing firm specializing in Telecom and IT network infrastructure. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Verigent expands ARG’s workforce solutions platform and strengthens its presence in fast-moving technical markets nationwide—most notably the data center infrastructure sector.Verigent brings over two decades of experience in Telecom and IT staffing, with a proven track record of supporting complex infrastructure projects across the country. Their areas of expertise include low voltage systems, unified communications, data center installation, and IT network infrastructure. With employees deployed in more than 40 states and the ability to operate in all 50, Verigent is trusted by clients nationwide for their speed, flexibility, and consistent delivery.“This acquisition is a key step in ARG’s continued growth,” said Dennis F. Zatlin, President and CEO of Allied Resources Group. “Verigent brings deep industry experience, strong client relationships, and a reputation for quality staffing in telecom and IT. Together, we’ll deliver even greater value to companies building and maintaining the infrastructure that keeps our world connected, including next-generation data centers. It also opens the door for ARG to expand our engineering, project, and construction management services.”Verigent also leads in workforce development through its Telecom Cabling Boot Camp, launched in 2018. This hands-on training program prepares entry-level talent for careers in cabling, low voltage installation, and data center support. With more than 40 boot camps held across the country, the program reflects Verigent’s long-term investment in both talent and industry readiness.“At Verigent, we’ve always believed that relationships are at the heart of everything we do,” said Kevin Kiernan, Founder of Verigent. “We treat both our clients and our employees as customers and have built our business on delivering unmatched service to both. Joining ARG allows us to expand those values while gaining new resources and opportunities to grow.”Recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies in America, and a multi-year winner of Inavero’s Best of Staffing for both Client and Talent Satisfaction, Verigent shares ARG’s values of service, agility, and long-term partnerships.With Verigent now part of the ARG platform, the organization is well-positioned to support the full lifecycle of data center and digital infrastructure projects—from early-stage planning and design through staffing, execution, and closeout.For Verigent LLC, FOCUS Investment Banking LLC acted as the exclusive financial advisor and Saiber LLC acted as legal counsel. In connection with the transaction, Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young, LLP , acted as legal counsel to Allied Resources Group LLC.About Allied Resources Group (ARG):Headquartered in Exton, PA, Allied Resources Group is a multidisciplinary provider of engineering, staffing, inspection, and field services focused on delivering reliable solutions to critical infrastructure clients nationwide. ARG’s portfolio of companies spans industries including power and utilities, energy, manufacturing, life sciences, and technology.

