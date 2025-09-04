AnalyticsIQ Brings People-Based HCP Audiences to Snowflake Marketplace for Smarter Healthcare Marketing

Healthcare marketers can now discover, test, and activate healthcare provider segments, natively available in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AnalyticsIQ, a leading provider of people-based data solutions, today announced the launch of its healthcare provider (HCP) datasets in the Snowflake Marketplace . This integration enables healthcare marketers and data teams to directly access and activate high-quality HCP data to create audience segments within their existing Snowflake environments, ultimately streamlining workflows and accelerating campaign execution.The newly available segments, part of AnalyticsIQ’s flagship PeopleCore data offering, are designed specifically for pharmaceutical brands, clinical trial organizations, and healthcare agencies looking to reach providers with relevance and respect. Datasets include specialists such as cardiologists, dermatologists, OB/GYNs, nurse practitioners, and mental health professionals, categorized by specialty and practice type to support real-world targeting strategies.“Our goal is to deliver high-impact HCP segments that healthcare marketers can easily discover and activate,” said Brook Hoy, Head of Product Management at AnalyticsIQ. “With access to this data directly in Snowflake, teams can now move faster—from planning to personalization—using data that’s built to fit seamlessly into their workflows.”Healthcare marketers using Snowflake can now build more complete provider profiles by joining AnalyticsIQ data with other key first and third-party data sources in order to support initiatives like audience segmentation, provider outreach and advanced clean room collaboration and analytics.In addition to HCP segments, AnalyticsIQ’s data portfolio available via Snowflake includes its powerful Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) dataset offering individual and household-level insights into non-clinical factors like economic stability, education, wellness, and access to care. These variables power more equitable outreach, improve risk stratification, and fuel advanced healthcare analytics across cloud environments.The healthcare audiences complement AnalyticsIQ’s broader Snowflake Marketplace data availability, which includes its full PeopleCore and BusinessCore datasets. With over 1,000 privacy focused variables covering demographics, psychographics, purchase behavior, channel preferences, and business insights, AnalyticsIQ’s data is designed to enhance targeting, enrich segmentation, and support model training across use cases.“The most innovative data partners are the ones meeting customers where they are—inside the cloud,” said Kieran Kennedy, VP, Data Cloud Product Partners at Snowflake. “AnalyticsIQ is a great example of this, delivering people-based data directly into Snowflake, they’re helping organizations unlock real-time insights with the tools they already trust.”“Healthcare marketing is evolving quickly, and precision has never been more important,” said Anna Brantley, Chief Revenue Officer at AnalyticsIQ. “By bringing our data directly into Snowflake, we’re giving teams the agility and intelligence they need to adapt, connect, and perform at scale.”To explore AnalyticsIQ’s audiences, including HCP segments, or to request a full data dictionary, visit the Snowflake Marketplace or contact sales@analytics-iq.com.About AnalyticsIQAnalyticsIQ is the leading people-based marketing data creator and predictive analytics innovator. Our mission is to fuel better outcomes for all by creating high-quality and predictive people-based data by blending cognitive psychology with data science to help organizations across industries understand who people are, what they do, and why they make decisions.Whether you’re looking to improve your marketing results across channels, build predictive models, power research, or drive better outcomes, AnalyticsIQ can be your partner. For more information, visit https://analytics-iq.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

