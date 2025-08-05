Speedeon Unveils 2025 Audience Targeting Report, Offering a Candid Look at the Data Demands of Modern Marketers

New insights reveal why even the most advanced marketing teams are struggling to execute, and what brands and agencies expect from data platforms in 2025

We created this report to shine a light on what the best teams are really prioritizing, and to give the rest of the industry a roadmap for how to close the gap between strategy and reality.” — Frank Laury, Head of Agency Strategy @ Speedeon

CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Speedeon , a leader in high-performing, privacy-safe audience solutions, today announced the release of its 2025 Audience Targeting Report , an eye-opening analysis of what today’s most forward-thinking brands and agencies truly want from their data partners and platforms.The report is the result of a comprehensive survey of marketing and agency leaders across key verticals, from retail to financial services, offering a first-of-its-kind look at how strategies are shifting, where teams are getting stuck, and why the execution gap continues to widen despite an explosion of tools and data availability. Rather than surface-level stats, this report cuts deeper: exposing the disconnects, surfacing key trends, and revealing what high-performing teams are doing differently.“At a time when precision matters more than ever, most marketers still feel like they’re stitching together outdated tools and waiting weeks for answers,” said Frank Laury, Head of Agency Strategy at Speedeon. “We created this report to shine a light on what the best teams are really prioritizing, and to give the rest of the industry a roadmap for how to close the gap between strategy and reality.”Highlights from the Report Include:● The Confidence Paradox: 60% of brand marketers say they’re data-sophisticated, yet lack the internal resources to build or activate custom audiences at scale.● The Speed Imperative: High-performing teams, including over 80% of agencies, now treat audience creation as a daily operational task, not a quarterly planning cycle requiring platforms that can keep up.● The Feature Gap: Marketers consistently cite predictive modeling, platform integrations, and real-time insights as “must-haves” but most tools still underdeliver.● The Agency Edge: Agencies are becoming early adopters of data licensing and predictive modeling, signaling where brand-side expectations are headed next.“There’s a myth that brands need to choose between scale and sophistication. That’s just not true anymore,” said Michelle Harness, VP of Digital Practice at Speedeon. “What we’re seeing is a clear shift toward agility. Marketers who can move fast, test quickly, and integrate data seamlessly are the ones outperforming.”Along with original insights, the report offers strategic recommendations for 2025, helping marketers understand how to prioritize investments, evaluate partners, and modernize their audience targeting workflows across both digital and traditional channels.The full report is now available for download at: https://marketing.speedeondata.com/speedeon-2025-audience-targeting-report/ About SpeedeonSpeedeon is a leading provider of curated, privacy-safe audiences built to deliver performance across channels. With roots in direct mail and deep expertise in digital activation, Speedeon combines premium third-party data, proprietary life event insights, and predictive modeling to help marketers acquire, retain, and reactivate customers. The company’s flagship consumer intelligence platform, AudienceMaker, unlocks instantaneous access to audience insights, creation, and cross-channel activation capabilities. Speedeon’s Audience Desk makes strategy support and custom audience creation fast and easy—for agencies, brands, and data-driven teams alike. Learn more at www.speedeondata.com

