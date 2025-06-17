AnalyticsIQ Named to Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces List

Annual list recognizes the businesses that set the standard for workplace success and awards excellence in company culture

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AnalyticsIQ is proud to announce it has been named to Inc.’s 2025 Best Workplaces list, honoring companies that have built exceptional workplaces and vibrant cultures that support their teams and businesses.This year’s list, featured on Inc.com , is the result of comprehensive measurement and evaluation of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company cultures–whether in-person or remote.The award process involved a detailed employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, covering critical elements such as management effectiveness, perks, professional development, and overall company culture. Each company’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking. AnalyticsIQ is honored to be included among the 514 companies recognized this year.“Being recognized by Inc. as one of the Best Workplaces for the second year in a row is more than an honor — it’s a reflection of who we are and what we stand for,” said Scarlett Shipp, CEO of AnalyticsIQ. “At AnalyticsIQ, we make a conscious effort to put our people first while fostering a culture of excellence, curiosity, and collaboration. This award is a celebration of our team’s commitment to helping each other, pushing boundaries, and showing up every day to experience the brilliance together.”AnalyticsIQ is the leading people-based marketing data creator and predictive analytics innovator. Our mission is to fuel better outcomes for all by creating reliable and predictive people-based data by blending cognitive psychology with data science. Our PeopleCore consumer data, BusinessCore B2B data, and Connection+ B2B2C linkages help B2C and B2B organizations across industries understand who people are, what they do, and why they make decisions in order to achieve better marketing results.“Inc.’s Best Workplaces program celebrates the exceptional organizations whose workplace cultures address their employees’ welfare and needs in meaningful ways,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “As companies expand and adapt to changing economic forces, maintaining such a culture is no small feat. Yet these honorees have not only achieved it—they continue to elevate the employee experience through thoughtful benefits, engagement, and a deep commitment to their teams.”To view the full list of winners, visit Inc.com.About AnalyticsIQAnalyticsIQ is the leading people-based marketing data creator and predictive analytics innovator. Our mission is to fuel better outcomes for all by creating high-quality and predictive people-based data by blending cognitive psychology with data science.Our PeopleCore consumer data, BusinessCore B2B data, and Connection+ B2B2C linkages help B2C and B2B organizations across industries understand who people are, what they do, and why they make decisions in order to achieve better marketing results.Whether you’re looking to improve your marketing results across channels, build predictive models, create custom audiences, or drive better outcomes, AnalyticsIQ can be your partner. For more information, visit https://analytics-iq.com/ and follow us on X and LinkedIn at @AnalyticsIQ.About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com About Quantum WorkplaceQuantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

