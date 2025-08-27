Alliance Orthopedics Welcomes Dr. Ferdinand Iannaccone, Advancing Innovative Pain Management and Patient Care

Dr. Ferdinand Iannaccone, DO | Pain Management Specialist at Alliance Orthopedics

Alliance Orthopedics Proudly Announces the Addition of Dr. Ferdinand Iannaccone, Expanding Its Commitment to Innovative Pain Management and Patient Care

We’re proud to welcome Dr. Ferdinand Iannaccone, marking a pivotal step in our commitment to exceptional care. His expertise and compassion elevate our team and drive our mission of Better Everyday.” — Dr. John Cho, M.D., Medical Director at Alliance Orthopedics

UNION AND FAIR LAWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alliance Orthopedics proudly announces the addition of Dr. Ferdinand Iannaccone , D.O., a board-certified pain management physician, to their team of multidisciplinary specialists. Dr. Iannaccone brings extensive expertise in interventional pain management, anesthesiology, and patient-centered care to the practice.Born and raised in New Jersey, Dr. Iannaccone is a proud graduate of Seton Hall University and earned his medical degree from the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey – School of Osteopathic Medicine (now Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine). He went on to complete his internship at St. Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, his anesthesiology residency at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, where he was named Chief Resident, and a prestigious fellowship in pain management at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, St. Luke’s–Roosevelt Hospital in New York City.Throughout his career, Dr. Iannaccone has been at the forefront of clinical research and education. He has authored numerous publications, including lead studies on genicular nerve ablation for chronic knee pain, spinal cord and peripheral nerve stimulation, and strategies for patient education in anesthesia and pain care. He has also lectured widely at medical symposiums and hospitals across the region, sharing insights on multimodal pain control, neuromodulation, and interventional pain therapies.At Alliance Orthopedics, Dr. Iannaccone specializes in minimally invasive techniques, including selective nerve blocks, radiofrequency ablation, spinal cord and peripheral nerve stimulation, and venous ablation. His integrative approach emphasizes combining interventional procedures with physical therapy and chiropractic care, offering patients a comprehensive pathway to recovery, long-term function, and improved quality of life.Fluent in Italian and proficient in Spanish, Dr. Iannaccone is passionate about patient education and communication, ensuring his patients feel empowered and informed about their care. He is an active member of leading medical societies, including the American Society of Anesthesiologists, the American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, and the New Jersey Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, where he previously served as Treasurer.“Welcoming Dr. Ferdinand Iannaccone to Alliance Orthopedics marks a pivotal moment in our commitment to delivering exceptional patient care. His clinical expertise, compassionate approach, and dedication to innovation align perfectly with our mission to get patients Better Everyday. Dr. Iannaccone brings not only clinical excellence but also a collaborative spirit that will elevate our entire team. We’re proud to have him join us as we continue transforming the healthcare experience for patients.” — Dr. John Cho, M.D., Medical Director at Alliance OrthopedicsWhen not caring for patients, Dr. Iannaccone enjoys traveling and engaging with the rich cultural communities of New Jersey, where he continues to live and serve.About Alliance OrthopedicsAlliance Orthopedics is New Jersey’s leader in multidisciplinary musculoskeletal care with eight locations across the state. With expertise spanning orthopedic surgery, pain management, physical therapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic care, and sports medicine, Alliance Orthopedics is committed to helping patients live stronger, healthier, and pain-free lives. Our team of board-certified specialists uses cutting-edge treatments and a collaborative approach to deliver personalized care with proven results.For more information about Alliance Orthopedics and their comprehensive orthopedic services, visit allianceortho.com.

