Wiggle Butt Academy Launches New Mobile App for Puppy Parents and Dog Lovers

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wiggle Butt Academy Launches Innovative Dog Training App for Pet Parents and Dog LoversWiggle Butt Academy, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex’s trusted leader in science-based dog training, is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new mobile app, now available for free download on both the App Store and Google Play. This mobile tool empowers dog parents with instant access to professional training advice, real-time progress tracking, and on-demand educational content — all from the same highly qualified team that has earned the trust of thousands of families in North Texas.Designed for puppy parents, first-time dog owners, and experienced handlers alike, the Wiggle Butt Academy app bridges the gap between in-person sessions and daily life, helping users stay consistent and confident throughout their dog’s training journey.“Dog training doesn’t just happen once a week — it happens in everyday moments,” said Nicole Kohanski , Founder and Head Trainer at Wiggle Butt Academy. “Our app was created to support families between sessions, answer questions when they arise, and make training feel manageable, even in the middle of a busy life. This is the kind of tool we wish existed years ago.”A Digital Companion for Modern Dog ParentsWiggle Butt Academy’s new app goes beyond basic training tips — it’s a fully integrated experience that mirrors the company’s values: kindness, clarity, consistency, and evidence-based methods. Every feature was designed to support real-life training in real time, with no intimidation or outdated advice.Key app features include:🐾 Personalized Training PlansCustomized plans developed by Fear Free certified trainers.🎥 On-Demand Video TutorialsWhether it’s crate training, leash walking, or reducing reactivity, the app offers dozens of bite-sized video lessons taught by WBA’s certified trainers. These videos follow positive reinforcement principles and can be rewatched anytime.📅 Smart Scheduling and RemindersThe app keeps you on track with daily checklists, session reminders, and gentle nudges to help you stay consistent without overwhelm.📝 Training Logs and Progress TrackingYou can log successes, setbacks, notes, and “aha!” moments. The app provides visual summaries to show how far you’ve come — and when it’s time to level up.🛍️ Exclusive Discounts and OffersApp users receive priority access to new classes, flash sales, and in-app coupons for services and merchandise.Why Wiggle Butt Academy?Founded by a team of certified dog trainers and behavior consultants, Wiggle Butt Academy is one of the most credentialed training teams in Texas. Every member of the team is Fear Free Certified, meaning they are specially trained to reduce fear, anxiety, and stress in both dogs and their humans.“We’ve always approached training from a place of compassion and science,” said Nicole Kohanski, WBA’s founder. “This app reflects that commitment. It’s not just a tool — it’s a trusted partner for families raising well-mannered, emotionally healthy dogs.”Built by Trainers, Designed for Busy PeopleWhat makes the Wiggle Butt Academy app stand out from other pet apps is its deep connection to the real world of dog training.“We didn’t want another generic pet tracker or AI chatbot full of outdated advice,” said Kohanski “We wanted something that felt like a digital extension of our trainers — personal, practical, and truly supportive.”Meeting the Needs of a Growing CommunityAs more families across the DFW Metroplex welcome new dogs into their homes, the need for ethical, effective training support has never been greater. Wiggle Butt Academy’s mobile app meets this moment with care and clarity.According to the American Pet Products Association, over 23 million U.S. households acquired a new pet during the pandemic — and many are still seeking resources to help them navigate puppyhood and beyond.Misinformation about dog training is rampant online. WBA’s app cuts through the noise with credentialed, science-backed guidance that aligns with modern animal welfare standards.In today’s fast-paced world, convenience is key. The app makes it easy for busy dog parents to stay consistent — no matter their schedule.Available Now — For FreeThe Wiggle Butt Academy app is now available as a free download on both the App Store (iOS) and Google Play (Android). While many features are accessible to all users, existing clients receive additional integrations with their training programs, including exclusive content, homework tracking, and direct communication with their trainer.The app is part of Wiggle Butt Academy’s broader mission to make ethical, effective dog training more accessible to pet parents throughout the DFW area and beyond.Wiggle Butt Academy is a leading dog training and behavior company serving the greater Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Known for its commitment to fear-free, force-free, and science-based methods, WBA offers in-home training, behavior modification programs, day training, virtual consults, and comprehensive puppy services.

