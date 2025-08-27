New Music Alert 54 from Songstorm Feat Black T

54 from Songstorm feat. Black T

Track Title: 54 Genre: Pop Launch Date: Out Now ISRC Code: TCAJX2597646

BLUE RIDGE, GA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black T - the new album from Songstorm - is a shimmering, beat-driven love letter to the bold, genre-blending spirit of the ’90s, with a futuristic twist. Across 11 tracks, Black T’s sultry, commanding voice takes center stage, weaving stories with the smooth R&B finesse of TLC and Brandy, the playful swagger of Missy Elliott, and the soaring, emotive drama of Sia.From vinyl scratches and boom-bap beats to silky harmonies and retro rap interludes, the production feels like it’s been lifted straight from a crate of vintage records, dusted off, and set spinning in neon lights.The lead single, 54, is a glitter-soaked homage to the legendary Studio 54 - a pulsing disco-funk fever dream about stepping past the velvet rope, skipping the line, and dancing shoulder-to-shoulder with icons of the era. It’s a track that glows with nostalgia, champagne fizz, and the eternal promise of a night that never ends.With Black T, Songstorm delivers a confident, stylish soundtrack for anyone who’s ever wanted to live in the magic of music history while keeping their feet firmly in the now.Contact Songstorm at jtjwait@gmail.com and please mention Radio Pluggers

