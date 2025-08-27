Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina addresses SA-Tunisia Women’s Day Celebration, 28 Aug

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ms Nomalungelo Gina, will deliver the keynote address at the South Africa-Tunisia Women’s Day Celebration in Pretoria on Thursday, 28 August.

The event, hosted by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation (DSTI) and the Embassy of Tunisia in Pretoria, is held under the theme “The Role of Science Diplomacy in Women Empowerment: South African-Tunisian Experience.”

Supported by the Science Diplomacy Capital of South Africa (SDCfA), an initiative of the DSTI, the programme will include two thematic discussions on how science diplomacy can advance women’s empowerment and gender equality.

Science diplomacy is viewed as a powerful tool to advance gender equality in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) and beyond, by promoting education, policy change, global networking, and innovation partnerships that strengthen women’s leadership and participation in STEM.

Key speakers include Dr Maurine Musie, a 2025 South African Women in Science Award winner, and Professor Zohra Lili Chaabane, President of Tunisia’s Institution of Agricultural Research and Higher Education, alongside Tunisian professionals based in South Africa.

South Africa and Tunisia have collaborated on science, technology, and innovation for over a decade. With strong systems in STI, this reinforces their commitment to building knowledge- and innovation-driven economies.

Details:

Date: Thursday, 28 August 2025

Time: 09:30 – 14:30

Venue: 202 Bootes Street, Waterkloof, Pretoria

Please confirm attendance by Wednesday, 27 August with Veronica Mohapeloa at 0834005750

