Social Development on Draft Policy on Service provision for Persons with Disabilities

The Minister of Social Development Ms. Nokuzola Sisisi Tolashe and Ms Sindiswe Chikunga, with Mr. Ganief Hendricks the Deputy Minister of Social Development met with senior officials of the two departments lead by their Director Generals to discuss the Department of Social Development Policy on the mainstreaming of the services that are provided to persons with Disabilities in the Social Development sector from national to the district level. The policy aims to align the department to the implementation of the White Paper on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities which explicitly outlines what each key department of government will provide which services. Government is committed to empower and provide quality services to persons with disabilities. The policy development was done through extensive consultation with the disability sector following the statement of the sector which Says “Nothing about us without Us”

The outcome of the meeting

Meeting was a great success that both departments supported the policy proposal by the department of social development and areas of to be covered and strengthening were proposed from both Ministers and departments. A collaboration was entrusted to the officials to go and work together to ensure that all relevant areas were covered before the policy proposal was submitted to Cabinet for approval. The unity of purpose by the departments will result in the best delivery model for Persons with disabilities in this country going forward and strengthens international obligations of the UN Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disability that South Africa has signed and Ratified. It is a true commitment by Government to provide services to Persons with Disabilities as enshrined in the Bill of Rights in the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa. A policy proposal that was crafted with the central participation of Persons with Disabilities which amplifies and makes practical the Slogan “Nothing about us without Us”

