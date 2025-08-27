Eastern Cape on relocation of Mthatha flood victims

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government, working in collaboration with the OR Tambo District Municipality and other social partners including South African Security Social Agency (SASSA), has commenced with the relocation of families affected by the June 2025 floods in Mthatha to Temporary Residential Units (TRUs) at Mayden Farm.

The Provincial Government has begun relocating 25 families, with a phased resettlement plan in place as more Temporary Residential Units (TRUs) become available for occupancy.

This intervention forms part of government’s ongoing commitment to ensuring the resettlement, safety, dignity, and well-being of communities affected by natural disasters. The relocation provides secure, temporary accommodation for flood-affected households while permanent, long-term solutions are being pursued.

To further ease the transition of families, SASSA will provide each affected household with relocation vouchers to the value of R2,700.00. These vouchers are intended to support families in meeting their immediate needs as they settle in the new temporary homes.

Relocation efforts are ongoing, with around 120 TRUs already completed and occupied in Mnquma Local Municipality.

Eastern Cape Premier Lubabalo Oscar Mabuyane welcomed the relocation process, noting that it is a testament to the province’s resilience and ability to mobilise resources quickly in times of need.

“Our priority is to restore dignity and stability to families who lost their homes in the floods. The relocation to Mayden Farm ensures that no one is left behind, and the support from SASSA will go a long way in helping families rebuild their lives,” the Premier said.

The Provincial Government extends its appreciation to all stakeholders, humanitarian partners, and community leaders who have worked tirelessly to support this process.

Government remains committed to building long-term resilience against climate-related disasters through integrated human settlements planning, disaster risk management, and continued investment in safer, sustainable communities.

For Media Interview Arrangements, Please Contact Yonela Dekeda 083 378 0968

Enquiries:

Khuselwa Rantjie

Chief Director: Provincial

Communication Services / Government Spokesperson

Cell: 081 028 8841

E-mail: Khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA

