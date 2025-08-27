Aventis Launches Future-Ready Healthcare Postgraduate Qualifications with Focus on AI and Digital Transformation

Strategic Partnership between Aventis and the Singapore Nurses Association MBA in Healthcare Management MSc in Health Psychology Interview with Samantha Ong, President of Singapore Nurses Association

SINGAPORE, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aventis Graduate School is proud to announce the launch of a new suite of postgraduate qualifications tailored to address the growing needs of the healthcare sector. Designed for professionals and aspiring leaders, these programmes place strong emphasis on the integration of AI, digital transformation, and healthcare innovation—ensuring graduates are equipped to meet the challenges of a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.

Shaping Tomorrow’s Healthcare Leaders

The new qualifications include the Graduate Diploma in Gerontology & Active Ageing, the Graduate Diploma in Health Sciences & Services Management, the Master of Science (MSc) in Health Psychology, and the Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Healthcare Management. Delivered in a flexible, part-time format ranging from 6 to 10 months, each programme empowers healthcare practitioners and administrators to acquire cutting-edge skills while continuing to advance their careers.

Dr Christopher Fong, Programme Director at Aventis Graduate School, emphasised the significance of these new offerings: “Healthcare today demands leaders who are not only clinically competent but also technologically savvy and strategically agile. By integrating AI, digital transformation, and innovative care models into our programmes, we aim to cultivate healthcare professionals who can navigate complexity, drive change, and shape more sustainable and inclusive healthcare systems for the future.”

“The strategic partnership between Aventis and the Singapore Nurses Association creates opportunities for Singapore’s nursing community through enhanced education to upgrade their skills and knowledge,” said Samantha Ong, President of Singapore Nurses Association.

Graduate Diploma in Gerontology & Active Ageing

This programme provides a comprehensive understanding of the ageing process, preparing students to support older adults across diverse aspects of life. Modules explore health psychology, focusing on the psychological theories that influence patient care, as well as person-centred approaches that promote quality end-of-life care. Students will also examine societal factors driving health inequities, evaluating their impact on access to healthcare services. A comparative analysis of global healthcare systems, with a focus on Singapore, equips learners with a deeper understanding of healthcare delivery worldwide. Ultimately, the programme challenges stereotypes of ageing and cultivates a positive, inclusive perspective to address the physiological, psychological, and social needs of the elderly.

Graduate Diploma in Health Sciences & Services Management

Crafted for healthcare professionals and administrators aspiring to leadership roles, this programme combines fundamental management principles with the latest advancements in healthcare innovation. The curriculum covers healthcare strategy and operations management, advance care planning, and end-of-life support frameworks. Students will also explore the transformative role of telemedicine and digital tools, analysing how these disruptive technologies drive productivity, improve patient outcomes, and enhance the overall care experience. Bridging academic theory with practical insights, the diploma prepares graduates to lead organisational change and drive innovation within healthcare systems.

MBA in Healthcare Management & MSc in Health Psychology

The MBA in Healthcare Management and the MSc in Health Psychology are designed for professionals seeking global leadership roles in healthcare. These programmes build strong foundations in business strategy, global practices, and strategic decision-making, while emphasising responsible leadership development within the healthcare context. Offered in a flexible, part-time format, both programmes allow professionals to balance academic learning with personal and professional commitments. Graduates will be well-prepared to tackle the evolving challenges of healthcare management and leverage opportunities for growth, innovation, and global impact.

About Aventis Graduate School

Founded in 2007, Aventis Graduate School is one of Asia’s leading institutions dedicated to the professional development of working professionals and adult learners. Registered with the Executive MBA Council, AACSB Business Education Alliance, SkillsFuture Singapore, IHRP (Singapore), the Singapore Association for Counselling (SAC), and the International Association for Counselling (IAC), Aventis partners with leading universities in the UK and Australia to offer more than 45 postgraduate programmes in fields such as AI, Cybersecurity, Business, Finance, and Human Resources. To date, Aventis has empowered over 80,000 learners from 35 countries worldwide.

