Singapore Digital Chamber of Commerce and Aventis Graduate School draws 350 leaders at Digital Economy Summit Asia 2025

From Singapore to Asia: SGDCC Foundation is positioned as the intersection of talent and technology to groom digital leaders to power the digital economy.

Echoing PM Wong’s call at National Day Rally 2025, DESA 2025 empowers businesses to harness AI, reskill their workforce, and thrive in the new digital economy,” — Roger Wong, President of the Singapore Digital Chamber of Commerce (SGDCC)

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, September 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore, 10 September 2025 –Singapore Digital Chamber of Commerce (SGDCC), in partnership, with Aventis Graduate School proudly announces the Digital Economy Summit Asia (DESA) 2025, taking place on 11 September from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre (Jasmine Ballroom, 3rd Floor).

Organised in partnership with the Singapore Digital Chamber of Commerce (SGDCC) which has regional chapters in Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, DESA 2025 positions Singapore as the nexus for digital innovation, policy dialogue, and sustainable business transformation. The flagship summit will bring together over 350 prominent business leaders from across Asia, serving as a premier platform to unite global thought leadership with regional opportunities and shape the future of the digital economy.

The summit comes on the heels of Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s 2025 National Day Rally address, where he underscored how artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies are set to profoundly transform jobs and industries across Singapore. In line with these national priorities, DESA 2025 aims to equip businesses and professionals with the insights, tools, and partnerships needed to adapt, reskill, and lead in the digital-first economy.

“Echoing PM Wong’s call at National Day Rally 2025, DESA 2025 empowers businesses to harness AI, reskill their workforce, and thrive in the new digital economy,” said Roger Wong, President of the Singapore Digital Chamber of Commerce (SGDCC).

“At Aventis, we equip professionals with the skills and knowledge to navigate the digital economy. DESA 2025 empowers leaders to innovate, collaborate, and drive Asia’s transformation into a smarter, more sustainable digital future,” said Samuel Teo, General Manager of Aventis Graduate School.

In the presence of the High Commissioner of India, H.E. Dr Shilpak Ambule and Member of Parliament Mr Lee Hong Chuan as the Guest-of-Honor, the SGDCC Foundation is launched to augment the digital economy ecosystem of Venture Capitalists, Technologists, Startups to advance Asia’s digital economy. The Foundation will leverage on its Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia chapters and close connection to India and China to strengthen the digital skills and talents in Asia, while incubating digital startups to create tomorrow’s unicorns.

“Positioned at the intersection of talent, technology, and capital, the Foundation will deliver a three-pronged strategy: upskilling professionals, enabling innovation, and catalysing investments across ASIA’s digital ecosystem”, said Dr Victor Tay, Governing Council of the Singapore Digital Chamber of Commerce. “The SGDCC Foundation is not just about technology—it’s about people. We are here to upskill, empower, and inspire a new generation of digital leaders in Asia”.

Through the Chartered Institute of Digital Academy, the Foundation will roll out modular CIO Programme, certifications on AI, data science, cybersecurity, blockchain, and Web3, creating ASIA-recognised micro-credentials. A Fellowship Programme will further connect professionals across Singapore and the wider region, ensuring that the workforce is future-ready and regionally mobile.

Complementing talent development is a startup and innovation ecosystems where AI and digital innovation labs, venture builder platforms and startup-VC matchmaking forums will connect capital with ideas, accelerating the birth of new digital unicorns. These initiatives will create a dynamic environment where startups can co-develop solutions with corporates, while securing access to growth capital.

Summit Highlights & Strategic Themes

1. Innovation at the Edge

Discover how intangible assets, emerging technologies, and cross-sector collaboration are reshaping the knowledge economy. Learn how innovation can be harnessed as a core driver of reinvention and growth.

2. Rise of Agentic AI

Engage in in-depth discussions on the evolution from assistive to agentic and autonomous AI—covering ethical integration, governance frameworks, and practical strategies for enterprise adoption.

3. The Green-Digital Convergence

Explore how sustainability is no longer just compliance, but a key economic catalyst. Sessions will highlight how sustainable finance and digital innovation can unlock climate-positive growth and long-term value creation.

SGDCC: Championing Asia’s Digital Revolution

As a co-organiser, the Singapore Digital Chamber of Commerce (SGDCC) brings its expertise in driving the Fourth Industrial Revolution, empowering enterprises to leverage digitalisation and strengthening collaboration between businesses, policymakers, and communities.

Through its five focus pillars—Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Digital Transformation and ESG Technology —SGDCC equips organisations with the knowledge, networks, and strategies needed to thrive in the digital economy. This partnership underscores the importance of aligning innovation with regulation and sustainable growth to shape Asia’s digital future.

Why Attend?

• Inspiration for Innovation — Stay ahead of emerging digital trends shaping tomorrow.

• Access to Cutting-Edge Technologies — Explore the latest tools and platforms driving digital transformation.

• Engage with the Experts — Gain insights from leading technologists, innovators, and thought leaders across Asia.

SGDCC Foundation: Shaping Southeast Asia’s AI Driven Digital Economy

SGDCC Foundation is to be the premier platform that empowers Asia’s workforce with future-ready digital skills and fosters an ecosystem where startups, technologists and investors collaborate to drive an inclusive, AI-powered digital economy.

SGDCC Foundation aims to:

• Upskilling & Reskilling: Equip regional professionals with cutting-edge digital and AI capabilities.

• Ecosystem Building: Congregate venture capitalists, startups, corporates, and technologists to create cross-border innovation networks.

• Policy & Advocacy: Partner with governments and institutions to shape digital and AI policies that enable sustainable growth.

• Inclusive Growth: Ensure SMEs, women, and underserved communities benefit from digital transformation.

Event Details

• Date: 11 September 2025

• Time: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

• Venue: Jasmine Ballroom, 3rd Floor, Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre, Singapore

Register here: Digital Economy Summit Asia 2025

About Aventis Graduate School

Aventis Graduate School is a leading private graduate school in Singapore, offering a wide range of postgraduate and professional development programmes across business, psychology, healthcare, and technology domains. Aventis is committed to delivering transformational education that equips professionals with cutting-edge skills and industry-relevant knowledge. Website: www.aventis.edu.sg

About Singapore Digital Chamber of Commerce

The Singapore Digital Chamber of Commerce (SGDCC) is a leading platform championing Asia’s digital revolution. Its mission is to connect digital economies to accelerate business opportunities and transformation through knowledge integration, value catalyst and trusted business communities. By focusing on AI, blockchain, cybersecurity, digital transformation, and ESG Technology, SGDCC empowers organisations to drive innovation, safeguard data, and achieve sustainable growth in the digital era.

Invitation to Media & Stakeholders

Media representatives, industry partners, and business leaders are invited to RSVP to secure their participation at DESA 2025. For media accreditation, interview opportunities, or further inquiries, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.