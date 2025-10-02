Aventis Graduate School and University of Chichester Launch Executive MBA Tracks for Senior Leaders

Our Executive MBA programmes are crafted to empower leaders with the skills to excel in business environments. They unite academic rigor with actionable insights, inspiring leaders to drive impact.” — Ramson Yap, Senior Programme Director, Aventis Graduate School

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Building upon their thriving partnership since December 2024, the University of Chichester (UK) and Aventis Graduate School (Singapore) proudly introduce two dynamic new programmes: the Executive Master of Business Administration and the Executive Master of Business Administration in Healthcare Management.

Aventis Graduate School Deepens UK Partnership with Dual Executive MBA Offerings

The University of Chichester, recognised as a Top 30 UK institution in the Guardian University Guide 2026, delivers distinctive applied learning and rigorous academic standards — the bedrock of these transformative Executive MBA programmes.

The Executive MBA: A Gateway to Prestige and Global Leadership Networks

The Executive MBA programmes represent an exclusive opportunity for accomplished professionals to join a highly selective cohort, gaining access to world-class faculty, thought leaders, and influential networks across both Singapore and the UK. With their rigorous admissions standards and bespoke curriculum, these Executive MBA programmes provide an unparalleled platform for career advancement, enabling participants to distinguish themselves as elite leaders committed to driving transformative impact in their organisations and industries.

Designed for senior professionals and executives, these 10-month, part-time programmes blend academic excellence, real-world leadership skills, and global perspectives to equip participants for success in today’s evolving business and healthcare sectors. Exclusive study grants are available for industry leaders to enrich your Executive MBA experience.

Programme Highlights

• Executive MBA: A versatile leadership track for professionals across industries, covering strategy, finance, marketing, and leadership essentials.

• Executive MBA in Healthcare Management: A specialist pathway for healthcare leaders, featuring advanced modules in healthcare strategy, leadership, and transformation.

• Professional Networking & Global Immersion: Both programmes offer executive peer learning, high-impact networking events, and a global immersion trip (up to 5 days) to foster cross-border connections. The global immersion trip is a non-credit bearing component, designed purely for enrichment and international exposure.

• Flexible, Modular Delivery: Online modular formats empower participants to balance career responsibilities and executive studies seamlessly.

• 100% coursework approach ensures students maintain continuous engagement, reflection, and practical application of their knowledge.

Ramson Yap, Senior Programme Director, Aventis Graduate School emphasised: "Our Executive MBA programmes are crafted to empower leaders with the skills and networks to excel in complex business and healthcare environments. They unite academic rigour with actionable insights, inspiring leaders to drive real impact."

Professor Rob Warwick, University of Chichester, added: "At the University of Chichester, we believe leadership is about combining rigorous knowledge along with practical action to make a difference in the world. These Executive MBA programmes reflect that philosophy, they bring together the best of academic research, applied learning, and international collaboration to equip senior leaders to navigate uncertainty and drive meaningful transformation. Through our partnership with Aventis Graduate School, we are creating a unique pathway for executives to deepen their impact across business and healthcare, both in Singapore and globally.”

Applications are now open for the first intake commencing January 2026.

Find out more and apply at: https://www.aventis.edu.sg/

About Aventis Graduate School

Aventis Graduate School is a leading graduate school dedicated to the professional development of working professionals and adult learners across Asia. Since 2007, Aventis has pioneered leadership, organisational transformation, and high-impact graduate education, with more than 3,000 successful graduates and over 80,000 learners from 35 countries as of January 2025. Aventis is registered with the Executive MBA Council, AACSB Business Education Alliance, SkillsFuture Singapore, and the International Association of Counselling (IAC). Its innovative suite of UK-partnered postgraduate programmes spans AI, cybersecurity, HR, business, and finance.

About the University of Chichester

Founded in 1839, the University of Chichester is celebrated for its academic distinction and employer-focused education. Ranked among the UK’s top 30 universities by the Guardian University Guide 2026, it offers a broad spectrum of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in arts, business, education, engineering, health, and social sciences. The university is known for practical, industry-driven learning and a vibrant, supportive campus culture.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.