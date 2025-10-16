Aventis Graduate School Champions “Innopreneurship in Action” at Global Leadership Series 2025

Aventis Global Leadership Series

Empowering Asia’s leaders in the age of AI, Aventis’ Global Leadership Series 2025 unites visionary minds shaping the future of human–AI collaboration.

In an era dominated by intelligent systems, the greatest innovation remains human imagination. Innopreneurship empowers leaders to act decisively — with empathy, integrity, and purpose,” — Professor KC Chan, Academic Board Member at Aventis Graduate School

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aventis Graduate School proudly announces the launch of the Global Leadership Series 2025, a premier platform designed to inspire innovation, leadership, and transformation across Asia’s professional landscape.

The upcoming event, themed “Unleashing Innovation at the Human–AI Frontier: Innopreneurship in Action,” will take place on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Concorde Hotel Singapore, 100 Orchard Road. This exclusive edition brings together global thought leaders to explore how Innopreneurship — the fusion of innovation and entrepreneurial thinking — is reshaping how organisations lead, adapt, and thrive in the age of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Meet the Titans of Innovation and Leadership

Professor Chen Jin (Tsinghua University)

Director of the Research Center for Technological Innovation at Tsinghua University, Professor Chen is an internationally acclaimed authority in innovation management, open innovation, and strategic leadership. His pioneering research and publications have influenced how organisations worldwide approach technology-driven change and sustainable innovation.

Professor Alex Siow (National University of Singapore)

Professor of Practice at NUS School of Computing and Singapore’s first Chief Information Officer, Professor Siow is a visionary in digital transformation, enterprise innovation, and technology leadership. A recipient of the SkillsFuture Fellowship and the Hall of Fame Award at The Cybersecurity Awards 2024, he continues to shape Singapore’s digital strategy and mentor the next generation of IT leaders.

Professor KC Chan (Aventis Graduate School & Tsinghua University)

Emeritus Professor and co-author of Wholistic Thinking, Professor Chan is a respected thought leader whose work in Innopreneurship and action learning has shaped innovation education across Asia. His global teaching, research, and consulting contributions continue to inspire leaders to embrace creativity, adaptability, and purpose in the face of disruption.

Inspiring Perspectives

“In an era dominated by intelligent systems, the greatest innovation remains human imagination. Innopreneurship empowers leaders not just to think differently, but to act decisively — with empathy, integrity, and purpose,” said Professor KC Chan, Distinguished Professor of Wholistic Learning and Academic Board Member at Aventis Graduate School.

“At Aventis, our mission is to empower professionals to lead with foresight, agility, and purpose in an increasingly complex world. The launch of our Executive MBA Programme with the University of Chichester further reinforces this commitment by equipping leaders with the strategic and human-centred skills needed to navigate the AI-driven future. The Global Leadership Series embodies this same vision — providing a platform for future-ready leaders to connect with global visionaries shaping the next wave of innovation and leadership,” shared Mr. Ramson Yap, MBA Programme Director at Aventis Graduate School.

Why Attend

• Gain the Innopreneur’s Edge: Learn how to combine creativity, foresight, and adaptability to drive future success.

• Stay Future-Ready: Master human-centred design and leadership skills that complement the power of AI.

• Network with Visionaries: Engage directly with leading experts and fellow changemakers driving innovation across sectors.

• Ignite Positive Impact: Explore how purpose-driven innovation can advance sustainable and ethical growth.

Participants will also receive a personally signed copy of “Innopreneurship: Transforming Innovation into Real Impact” by Professors Chen Jin and KC Chan.

Event Details

Date: Tuesday, 28 October 2025

Time: 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Venue: Concorde Hotel, 100 Orchard Road, Singapore

Admission: Complimentary (by registration only)

Seats are limited. RSVP early to secure your complimentary invitation and connect with the world’s foremost innovation thinkers.

www.aventis.edu.sg/global-leadership-series-2025

About the Global Leadership Series

The Global Leadership Series is Aventis Graduate School’s signature annual forum that convenes leading thinkers, innovators, and academics from around the world. Each edition explores the evolving intersections of technology, humanity, and leadership — equipping professionals with the insights to navigate disruption, drive transformation, and champion sustainable progress.

About Aventis Graduate School

Aventis Graduate School is Singapore’s leading graduate institution for working professionals, offering cutting-edge Executive and Master’s programmes in Business, Psychology, and Emerging Technologies. With a strong commitment to bridging academic excellence and real-world relevance, Aventis empowers leaders to thrive in today’s fast-evolving, digitally driven global economy.

Media Contact:

Oh Irene

Aventis Learning Group

Director (Marketing and International Business)

irene@aventis.edu.sg

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.