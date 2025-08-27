Fueled by a 470% surge in Saudi Travel visitors, Moscow joins the KBLT Congress as Destination Partner

Maya Anurova, Head of Business Tourism Development Department, Moscow City Tourism Committee Moscow Tourism Sidh NC, Director of QnA International

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- QnA International is proud to announce Moscow City Tourism Committee as a Destination Partner for the 4th Annual Kingdom Business & Luxury Travel (KBLT) Congress, taking place on 15–16 September 2025 in Riyadh.The KBLT Congress is the Kingdom’s premier invitation-only platform that brings together the most influential Saudi buyers with global destinations, luxury hotels, destination management companies, and travel partners. Over two days of focused business meetings, thought-provoking discussions, and networking opportunities, the event serves as a powerful catalyst for new collaborations within Saudi Arabia’s rapidly evolving outbound travel sector.This year, Moscow steps into the spotlight as a destination of growing importance for Saudi travelers. In 2024, the Russian capital welcomed more than 52,000 visitors from the Kingdom, a 5.7-fold increase compared to 2023, while Saudi nationals became the second-largest recipients of Russia’s e-visas since their launch in August 2023. These figures highlight Saudi Arabia’s rising appetite for international travel and affirm Moscow’s position as a strategic priority market.Moscow is aligning its tourism development closely with the expectations of Saudi travelers. From a flourishing calendar of cultural events such as “Summer in Moscow” and “Winter in Moscow,” to the expansion of halal-friendly hotels, restaurants, and prayer facilities, the city is actively enhancing accessibility and cultural compatibility. Alongside leisure and luxury offerings, Moscow is also preparing to play a bigger role in global business tourism with landmark projects like the upcoming VDNH Expo complex that is set to become Russia’s largest venue for exhibitions, conferences, and major events.Maya Anurova, Head of Business Tourism Development Department, Moscow City Tourism Committee added, “Moscow is ready to welcome more Saudi visitors than ever before. We offer a destination where rich heritage meets modern comfort, where luxury and authenticity coexist, and where every traveler — whether on business or leisure — can find a tailored experience. The remarkable growth in Saudi arrivals in 2024 proves that our efforts are working, and we are committed to strengthening these ties even further.”With its presence as a Destination Partner, Moscow will use the KBLT Congress 2025 as a stage to showcase its unique value proposition to Saudi outbound travel decision-makers and to strengthen its role as both a leisure and business hub for the Kingdom’s fast-growing luxury travel market.“We are thrilled to welcome Moscow as a Destination Partner at KBLT 2025. The city’s remarkable growth in attracting Saudi travelers reflects the exciting opportunities that exist in this market. As the Kingdom’s outbound travel sector continues to expand, KBLT serves as the essential bridge between Saudi buyers and leading global destinations, and Moscow’s participation adds immense value to this dialogue,” said Sidh NC, Director of QnA International.For more information visit: https://kbltcongress.com/ About QnA International: QnA International LLC is a leading global B2B event organizer, continuously innovating the knowledge and events business for over a decade. With a growing portfolio of conferences, summits, and training, ranging from Trade Finance to Travel & Tourism, Technology, Supply Chain Finance, Destination Weddings, and Human Resources, QnA International caters to a wide range of industries, in correlation with the present and future demands of the global economy. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, the company organizes B2B events around the world including expertise in delivering world-class events in destinations like UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Mexico, India, Greece, Thailand, Georgia, and Indonesia.For media inquiries, please contact: Rutuja Marfatia

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.