Law Enforcement Arrests Suspect Who Made Bomb Threat on ICE Dallas Facility

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) today released the following statement on the arrest of an individual who threatened U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Dallas, Texas.

On Monday, August 25, 2025, the Federal Protective Service (FPS) reported a bomb threat against an ICE facility in Dallas. An unknown male subject, later identified as Bratton Dean Wilkinson, a 36-year-old U.S. citizen, arrived at the reporting entrance of the Dallas Field Office and claimed to have a bomb in his backpack at approximately 6:37 pm local time.

The subject showed the security officer what he claimed to be a “detonator” on his wrist. A shelter-in-place was issued for the facility. The officer called 911 and local police responded with a bomb squad.

“On Monday evening, law enforcement arrested a suspect who made bomb threats to a Dallas ICE facility. This incident comes just two weeks after a threatening letter with a white powdery substance was sent to an ICE office in New York City. Less than a week ago, a violent rioter was charged with assault in San Francisco after he threatened to stab an ICE officer and harm his family,” said a Senior DHS Official. “These incidents come after months of smears and rhetoric by activists, politicians, and the media comparing ICE law enforcement to the Nazi Gestapo, kidnappers, and the Secret Police. This shameful rhetoric has fueled a culture of hate against law enforcement resulting in a 1,000 percent increase in assaults against them. All sanctuary politicians, activists, and the media need to turn down their temperature.”

Wilkinson was taken into custody by local law enforcement and charged with making terroristic threats. At 7:19 pm local time, police issued an all-clear. The facility houses ICE’s Dallas Field Office as well as Enforcement and Removal Operations.

Every day, America’s brave ICE officers put their lives on the line to defend our homeland and keep Americans safe. Earlier this month, ICE responded to an emergency at 26 Federal Plaza in New York City involving a white powder which was found in ICE offices. Just days ago, DHS also arrested an individual in San Francisco who made repeated threats against law enforcement stating: “I’m going to fuck you up,” “I’m going to go after your family,” and “I’m going to stab you.”

Secretary Kristi Noem has been clear: Anyone who lays a hand on law enforcement will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

