The Salem Pain Clinic in Canada Provides Multimodal Therapy for Myofascial and Spinal Pain, According to Research Data

Olumuyiwa Bamgbade .

The Salem Pain Clinic’s Multimodal Therapy Provides Effective Relief for Myofascial and Spinal Pain According To Research Data; Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

Pain is complex; but our multimodal therapies provide comprehensive, personalized, lasting relief” — Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

SURREY, BC, CANADA, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic in Surrey, Canada, understands that myofascial and spinal pain are complex conditions that require personalized care rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. That is why the clinic specializes in comprehensive, multimodal pain management. This includes a personalized strategy designed to target pain from multiple angles while enhancing quality of life. The clinic treats many patients with spinal, myofascial, and joint pain, as highlighted in their 2025 peer-reviewed research publication The clinic integrates a broad spectrum of evidence-based therapies to achieve optimal results. For some patients, steroid injections remain a highly effective solution, reducing inflammation and restoring mobility in affected muscles, joints, or spinal regions. These are performed with precision under ultrasound guidance to maximize relief and minimize systemic exposure. However, the clinic recognizes that steroid use is not suitable for everyone. This is why the clinic also focuses on steroid-free injection therapies, like magnesium-based methods, which provide safe and effective choices for patients who can't use steroids or prefer not to.Beyond injection therapies, the clinic’s multimodal approach extends to the careful integration of opioid and non-opioid analgesics. For individuals experiencing severe, debilitating pain, opioid medications may play a limited but important role in restoring function and improving daily living. Where appropriate, the clinic also prioritizes non-opioid alternatives to minimize risk and promote long-term safety. In addition, the clinic incorporates muscle relaxants to relieve tension-related pain and clonidine-based therapies to address neuropathic and sympathetically mediated components of chronic pain, as shown in their 2022 peer-reviewed research publication Myofascial and spinal pain often impact every facet of a patient’s life, from physical activity to sleep quality to emotional well-being. The Salem Pain Clinic’s multidisciplinary, evidence-driven model allows customized treatment plans that combine precision medicine with compassionate care. By addressing inflammation, nerve hypersensitivity, muscle dysfunction, and central pain processing together, they help patients regain control over their health and mobility.The clinic’s commitment is rooted in personalization and patient empowerment. Led by Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, an internationally published expert in multimodal and interventional pain management, the Salem Pain Clinic blends clinical innovation with human-centered care. Every patient benefits from a plan built around safety, efficacy, and sustainable outcomes.Dr. Bamgbade is a healthcare leader with an interest in value-based healthcare delivery. He is a specialist physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is an adjunct professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, Australia, Iran, Mozambique, Rwanda, the USA, Kenya, Armenia, South Africa, Britain, Tanzania, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, China, Ethiopia, Jamaica, Cuba, and Canada. He has published 45 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist and research clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic focus on researching and managing pain, health equity, injury rehabilitation, neuropathy, insomnia, societal safety, substance misuse, medical sociology, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.