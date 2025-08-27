Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 28, 2025

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Athens Trimble Local School District

8/28/2025 TO 8/28/2025 Performance Audit Auglaize Duchouquet Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Belmont Barnesville-Hutton Memorial Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Brown Village of Fayetteville

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Carroll Carroll County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Cuyahoga City of Shaker Heights Transfer Station

Agreed-Upon Procedures Report

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures City of Shaker Heights

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Hollansburg Union Cemetery District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Erie City of Sandusky

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin City of Worthington

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

City of Westerville

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Gallia Village of Vinton

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Hamilton County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Hocking Village of Murray City

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Huron Richmond Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Jefferson Brush Creek Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lawrence RRS Ohio Drug & Alcohol Counseling LLC

5/29/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination MED

Licking Homer Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Logan Logan County Family and Children First Council

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Spencer Township-Village of Whitehouse Joint Economic Development Zone

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Madison Canaan Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Marion Marion Public Health

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Monroe Malaga Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Morrow Perry Cook Memorial Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Sandusky Birchard Public Library

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Scioto Scioto County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Scioto County Airport Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government Scioto County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Audited as Part of Primary Government Scioto County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Seneca Venice Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Shelby Perry Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Houston Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Trumbull Southington Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit Van Wert City of Van Wert

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Washington Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Warren Southwestern Ohio Council of Governments

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit