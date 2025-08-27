Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 28, 2025
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 28, 2025.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Athens
|Trimble Local School District
8/28/2025 TO 8/28/2025
|Performance Audit
|Auglaize
|Duchouquet Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Belmont
|Barnesville-Hutton Memorial Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Brown
|Village of Fayetteville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Carroll
|Carroll County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|City of Shaker Heights Transfer Station
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|City of Shaker Heights
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Hollansburg Union Cemetery District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Erie
|City of Sandusky
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|City of Worthington
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Westerville
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Gallia
|Village of Vinton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Hamilton County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Hocking
|Village of Murray City
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Huron
|Richmond Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Jefferson
|Brush Creek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lawrence
|RRS Ohio Drug & Alcohol Counseling LLC
5/29/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Licking
|Homer Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Logan
|Logan County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Spencer Township-Village of Whitehouse Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Madison
|Canaan Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Marion
|Marion Public Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Monroe
|Malaga Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Morrow
|Perry Cook Memorial Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Sandusky
|Birchard Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Scioto
|Scioto County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Scioto County Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Scioto County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|Scioto County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Seneca
|Venice Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Shelby
|Perry Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Houston Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Trumbull
|Southington Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|Van Wert
|City of Van Wert
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Washington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Warren
|Southwestern Ohio Council of Governments
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.