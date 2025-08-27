Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,848 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,037 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 28, 2025

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Athens Trimble Local School District
8/28/2025 TO 8/28/2025		 Performance Audit
Auglaize Duchouquet Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Belmont Barnesville-Hutton Memorial Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Brown Village of Fayetteville
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Carroll Carroll County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga City of Shaker Heights Transfer Station
Agreed-Upon Procedures Report
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
City of Shaker Heights
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Hollansburg Union Cemetery District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Erie City of Sandusky
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin City of Worthington
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Westerville
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Gallia Village of Vinton
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Hamilton County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Hocking Village of Murray City
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Huron Richmond Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Jefferson Brush Creek Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lawrence RRS Ohio Drug & Alcohol Counseling LLC
5/29/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination MED
Licking Homer Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Logan Logan County Family and Children First Council
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Spencer Township-Village of Whitehouse Joint Economic Development Zone
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Madison Canaan Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Marion Marion Public Health
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Monroe Malaga Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Morrow Perry Cook Memorial Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Sandusky Birchard Public Library
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Scioto Scioto County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Scioto County Airport Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Scioto County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Audited as Part of Primary Government
Scioto County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Seneca Venice Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Shelby Perry Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Houston Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Trumbull Southington Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit
Van Wert City of Van Wert
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Washington Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Warren Southwestern Ohio Council of Governments
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, August 28, 2025

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more