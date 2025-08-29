Europe’s Intelligent Cockpit & Smart Driving Summit | Stuttgart, Sep 2025

Shape the future of smart mobility in Europe: a hybrid summit where OEMs, Tier-1s & AI leaders turn smart cockpits and assisted driving into road-ready reality.

STUTTGART, GERMANY, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ECV International will host the 2nd European Automotive Intelligent Cockpit & Smart Driving Summit in Stuttgart, Germany, 25–26 September 2025, with a hybrid program (onsite + online) running 09:00–17:00 CEST each day. The summit brings together decision-makers from vehicle manufacturers, Tier-1 suppliers, chipmakers, software platforms, and mobility innovators to accelerate safer, smarter, and more personalized in-car experiences.Why nowAI, machine learning, and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are reshaping not only the driving experience but the architecture of modern vehicles. OEMs and suppliers face a new mix of challenges and opportunities as intelligence moves to the edge, user expectations rise, and regulatory and safety requirements evolve. This summit arrives at a pivotal moment—offering a focused platform for leaders to converge, compare notes, and collaborate on solutions that scale.What the program coversWith the rapid convergence of AI, ADAS, high-performance SoCs, and next-gen HMI, the agenda zeroes in on taking intelligent cockpits from prototype to production. Topics include automotive OS, voice and multimodal interaction, driver monitoring, AR HUD, connectivity and cloud integration, and in-vehicle security—with practical strategies, case studies, and implementation lessons tailored to European programs and global platforms.Who’s in the roomA strong cross-section of the industry is already represented. Confirmed speakers and contributors include leaders from BMW Group, Renault Group, Visteon, Amazon Web Services, Infineon, Continental (User Experience), CARIAD SE, J.D. Power, Hyundai Connected Mobility, FORVIA, and the UCIe Consortium/Cadence—with sponsors and exhibitors such as VicOne, Cinemo, Infineon, and Tietoevry supporting the program.Across two days, participants can expect keynotes, technical deep dives, case studies, and structured networking designed to turn ideas into deployable roadmaps. Independent listings indicate 15+ keynote addresses, alongside hands-on knowledge sharing among peers.Dates: 25–26 September 2025Location: Stuttgart, Germany (hybrid: onsite & online)Organizer: ECV InternationalHours: 09:00–17:00 CEST each dayRegistration & agenda: Please visit the event page on IndustryEvents.com for the latest agenda, speaker lineup, and to register.You can find events like the 2nd European Automotive Intelligent Cockpit and Smart Driving Summit 2025 and other emerging technology and industry conferences on IndustryEvents.com, the global hub for professional gatherings. We connect businesses, innovators, and thought leaders with the latest industry insights, networking opportunities, and cutting-edge trends. Whether you’re looking to attend, promote, or discover key events, IndustryEvents.com ensures maximum visibility and engagement for professionals worldwide.

