The Salem Pain Clinic in Canada is Advancing Multimodal Therapy for Fibromyalgia and Neuropathic Pain; Per Research Data

Salem Pain Clinic’s Multimodal Therapy Programs Improve Function for Fibromyalgia and Neuropathic Pain Patients, According To Research Data; Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

For fibromyalgia and neuropathic pain, there is no one-size-fits-all solution: but combining therapies and tailoring them to each patient helps them regain control of their health and lives” — Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade

SURREY, BC, CANADA, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic in Canada, under the leadership of Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, is transforming the way fibromyalgia and neuropathic pain are managed. These chronic conditions are complex, often involving a mix of physical, neurological, and emotional challenges. Their philosophy moves beyond traditional, single-modality treatments to deliver personalized multimodal therapy programs that restore function, enhance well-being, and improve quality of life. The clinic promotes patients’ physical and psychosocial well-being, as shown in their recent peer-reviewed research publication.For patients living with fibromyalgia, the journey often extends far beyond physical discomfort. Symptoms such as widespread tenderness, fatigue, poor sleep quality, and cognitive “fog” affect every aspect of daily living. The Salem Pain Clinic approaches fibromyalgia as a condition requiring integrated solutions. They use a mix of well-planned medication to help with nerve sensitivity, gentle exercises to improve movement and energy, and therapy to tackle anxiety, depression, and stress. They also guide patients through sleep optimization and strategies to improve energy and resilience, as shown in their previous peer-reviewed research publication. By focusing on physical and psychological dimensions, the clinic helps patients manage symptoms without over-reliance on medications, thereby empowering individuals to live more active, fulfilling lives.The approach of the Salem Pain Clinic to neuropathic pain demonstrates commitment to comprehensive, patient-centered care. Neuropathic pain can result from issues like degenerative disc disease, nerve compression, soft tissue injury, or other long-lasting conditions, which can reduce a person's independence and quality of life. The clinic offers programs that mix treatments like targeted nerve blocks and regenerative procedures with organized physical therapy to help improve strength, posture, and core stability. Where medications are necessary, they focus on optimizing regimens to minimize opioid dependency and sedation while maintaining effective pain control. Recognizing the impact of chronic neuropathic pain on mental and emotional health, the clinic also integrates mindfulness-based strategies to help patients cope with stress and reclaim their confidence.The clinic’s multimodal therapy model works because it acknowledges that chronic pain rarely has a single cause or solution. By addressing physical symptoms, emotional well-being, functional limitations, and lifestyle factors at the same time, they achieve better clinical outcomes, faster recovery, and improved patient satisfaction. This evidence-based approach is supported by international pain management guidelines and reflects the clinic’s leadership in patient-focused, research-driven care.Collaboration is central to the success of the Salem Pain Clinic. They work closely with family physicians, rheumatologists, orthopedic specialists, neurologists, physiotherapists, and mental health professionals to ensure that every patient receives coordinated and continuous support. Through this integrated network, patients gain access to the right care at the right time, minimizing risks and maximizing recovery potential.Dr. Bamgbade is a healthcare leader with an interest in value-based healthcare delivery. He is a specialist physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is an adjunct professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, Australia, Iran, Mozambique, Rwanda, the USA, Kenya, Armenia, South Africa, Britain, Tanzania, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, China, Ethiopia, Jamaica, Cuba, and Canada. He has published 45 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist and research clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic focus on researching and managing pain, health equity, injury rehabilitation, neuropathy, insomnia, societal safety, substance misuse, medical sociology, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.

