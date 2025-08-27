The Salem Pain Clinic in Canada Provides Telehealth for Pain, Insomnia, and Substance Misuse Therapy; Per Research Data

Olumuyiwa Bamgbade.

SURREY, BC, CANADA, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Salem Anaesthesia Pain Clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada, is redefining patient care through telehealth services that offer specialized treatment for chronic pain, insomnia, and substance misuse directly to patients' private locations. As healthcare needs evolve, the clinic combines advanced technology with evidence-based therapies, ensuring accessible and personalized care for every individual. The clinic, led by Dr. Olumuyiwa Bamgbade, recently published peer-reviewed research highlighting their patient care and outcomes.Living with chronic pain can be isolating, particularly if patients have limited access to expert care. The Salem Pain Clinic leverages secure telehealth platforms to connect with patients wherever they prefer. From tailored multimodal pain plans and non-opioid treatments to guided rehabilitation strategies, the clinic’s virtual services help patients manage pain effectively without unnecessary travel or delays.Sleep disturbances often amplify the challenges of living with pain and substance use disorders. The clinic’s telehealth-based multimodal insomnia therapy program combines cognitive behavioral therapy for insomnia (CBT-I), sleep hygiene education, and personalized behavioral interventions. With one-on-one virtual sessions and continuous monitoring tools, patients can reclaim restorative sleep and improve overall well-being. The Salem Pain Clinic also utilizes multimodal sleep medications that reduce the risk of drug dependence, as demonstrated in their previous peer-reviewed research publication Substance misuse disorders require integrated, stigma-free care. The Salem Pain Clinic provides telehealth-based substance misuse therapy that includes medication-assisted treatment (MAT), motivational interviewing, relapse prevention counseling, and ongoing peer support. Through virtual consultations, patients receive continuous guidance while maintaining privacy and comfort in their environment.The Salem Pain Clinic puts patients first. Their telehealth services are designed to reduce barriers to care and place patients at the center of their recovery journey. By integrating behavioral health, sleep medicine, and pain management into a unified digital platform, the clinic ensures holistic care that addresses the root causes of suffering rather than simply treating symptoms.Looking ahead, telehealth is more than just convenience; it is the future of healthcare delivery. The Salem Pain Clinic remains committed to innovating patient care by expanding access, improving outcomes, and supporting healthier communities. Whether patients are managing chronic pain, struggling with insomnia, or seeking support for substance misuse, help is just a click away.Dr. Bamgbade is a healthcare leader with an interest in value-based healthcare delivery. He is a specialist physician trained in Nigeria, Britain, the USA, and South Korea. He is an adjunct professor at institutions in Africa, Europe, and North America. He has collaborated with researchers in Nigeria, Australia, Iran, Mozambique, Rwanda, the USA, Kenya, Armenia, South Africa, Britain, Tanzania, Namibia, Zambia, Botswana, China, Ethiopia, Jamaica, Cuba, and Canada. He has published 45 scientific papers in PubMed-indexed journals. He is the director of Salem Pain Clinic, a specialist and research clinic in Surrey, BC, Canada. Dr Bamgbade and Salem Pain Clinic focus on researching and managing pain, health equity, injury rehabilitation, neuropathy, insomnia, societal safety, substance misuse, medical sociology, public health, medicolegal science, and perioperative care.

