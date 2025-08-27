Not Just Another Medicare Ad: SCAN Declares Health Insurance Is Broken and Is Fighting to Fix It

Bold new campaign rejects industry “dreamland” ads, confronts reality for seniors, and commits to fixing what doesn’t work

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- While most Medicare Advantage commercials show seniors sailing, golfing, or dancing, SCAN Health Plan (SCAN), one of the nation’s largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, is breaking from the script. Today, the not-for-profit health plan announces a provocative new national campaign with a simple, unapologetic message: health insurance is broken, and SCAN is fighting to fix it.Launched on August 25, 2025, across television, radio, print, digital, and out-of-home platforms, SCAN’s “Health Insurance Is Broken” campaign dares to say what others won’t. Through powerful, relatable vignettes, SCAN is shining a light on the frustrations that millions of older adults face when navigating a healthcare system rife with red tape, delays, and coverage gaps.“For too long, the industry has normalized the abnormal,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “We’re not here to paper over the cracks with glossy images of seniors living their best lives. We’re here to name what’s broken and more importantly, commit to fixing it.”With Medicare open enrollment starting October 1, 2025, older adults are once again bombarded with ads portraying aging as carefree and perfect. But the reality is very different: nearly 42% of Medicare beneficiaries report delaying or skipping care due to cost or coverage gaps. For seniors facing those daily struggles, SCAN believes it’s time for a new conversation, one rooted in honesty, accountability, and solutions.Founded in 1977 as the Senior Care Action Network by twelve angry seniors who were frustrated with the complexity and inequities of the healthcare system, SCAN has stayed true to its roots. From day one, it remains driven not by shareholders, but by its commitment to seniors and consistently reinvesting resources into innovative benefits and services designed to keep older adults healthy and independent.As the organization expands into new markets nationwide, it is doubling down on its mission to deliver health and independence to seniors and to do so with cultural honesty and boldness.“We refuse to normalize a broken system,” said Nishant Shukla, SCAN’s Chief Marketing Officer. “This campaign holds us accountable to deliver something different—not perfection, but progress. Our pledge is to fix what doesn’t work and to ensure every senior has the dignity, independence, and peace of mind they deserve as they age.”About the CampaignThe multi-spot campaign will run nationally from now through December and features three distinct creative executions designed to tell the story from different angles:•“Health Insurance Is Broken”A raw, relatable look at the frustrations millions of Americans face when navigating the healthcare system, told through vignettes that shine a light on everyday challenges.• “Health Insurance Is Broken: SCAN Fights for Seniors”Narrated in SCAN’s own voice, this spot underscores that health insurance has lost its heart and emphasizes SCAN’s commitment to fighting for seniors and restoring care with compassion.• “Health Insurance Is Broken: SCAN Takes Action”Connects the brand story directly to SCAN’s benefits, inviting seniors to experience a plan that is actively working to fix what’s broken, with a clear call to action.The campaign will air across broadcast, cable, connected TV, radio, digital, print, billboards, bus wraps, and transit shelters.At its core, the campaign is both a critique and a corporate commitment. It acknowledges that health insurance for seniors has long painted a false picture in its marketing and positions SCAN as the first plan willing to break that cycle.To learn more about SCAN’s mission and health plan options visit www.SCANdifference.org or www.scanhealthplan.com About SCANSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities, and loneliness. SCAN Group’s Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation’s foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves over 310,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas, and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched four mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, Homebase Medical and myPlace Health, each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. To learn more, visit www.thescangroup.org and www.scanhealthplan.com

