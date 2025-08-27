Republicans file second California redistricting challenge as Trump teases his own suit

Republican legislators returned to the state Supreme Court on Monday to try to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom’s redistricting plan from the November ballot, saying the abrupt redrawing of boundaries to increase Democratic representation violates the public’s right to fair and independent election maps.

