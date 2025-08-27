HES Renewables Signs Multi-Family Solar Service Contract with Top San Diego Real Estate Company

HES Renewables is a top commercial solar and energy storage system company in California.

Groundbreaking Monitoring Platform Created to Compile Real-Time Performance Data Across Multiple Brands of Solar Inverters

We look forward to providing excellent customer service that will help the H.G. Fenton Company maximize its solar revenue for years and extend the longevity of their PV systems.” — Joe Seraphin

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HES Renewables has expanded its partnership and has signed an exclusive solar service contract with San Diego real estate company H.G. Fenton for the corporation’s complete multi-family portfolio. The agreement required the creation of a new monitoring system that compiles production performance from multiple commercial solar systems across 12 campuses, some hosting over a dozen buildings.To both assure performance and protect their renewable energy investments, H.G. Fenton recently selected the service team at HES Renewables to repair, service, and monitor their complete collection of multi-family properties. The HES Renewables service team went immediately to work making needed repairs and engineering a monitoring platform that could consolidate solar system data transmitting from various components, installed by various companies, over a long stretch of years. With three different brands of inverters in-place across the collection of systems, the all-new monitoring dashboard brilliantly streamlines the management of the solar-powered, multi-family portfolio.“We’re very proud of the new service agreement and what it will do for H.G. Fenton’s multi-family solar systems, some of which HES Renewables designed and installed, and others that we did not,” said Ross Williams, President and CEO of HES Renewables. “Solar systems are extraordinarily reliable, with very few wear items, but even PV systems will benefit from routine maintenance.”“Solar system maintenance is essential to maximize the investment and ensure the properties are receiving the optimum output for decades,” added Wenjie Chen, Vice President of HES Renewables. “This new service agreement, with our longtime client, is the best and most efficient way to ensure every one of the portfolio’s solar systems delivers on its full potential.”“The HES Renewables service department is proud to be selected as the exclusive solar service provider for all of H.G. Fenton’s multi-family properties in the San Diego area,” said Joe Seraphin, Service Sales Manager for HES Renewables. “We look forward to providing excellent customer service that will help the H.G. Fenton Company maximize its solar revenue for years and extend the longevity of their PV systems.”“Every system on a commercial property benefits from proper maintenance,” stated Albert Ongkingco, Service Manager at HES Renewables. “Under the watchful care and supervision of HES Renewables, the H.G. Fenton multi-family properties will benefit from increased reliability, immediate detection of problems, uninterrupted revenue, and extended lifespans of their solar systems.”As California utility rates continue to rise, the renewable energy provided on-site by solar power increases its value to multi-family property investments. Solar systems benefit property owners with an additional revenue stream and an amenity that can both attract and retain tenants. All solar system owners are encouraged to perform routine checks and maintenance on their system to ensure they are maximizing every hour of the free sunshine that increases the Net Operating Income of their real estate investment.About HES RenewablesHES Commercial, Inc., dba HES Renewables, is a local, family-owned and operated California corporation that developed from the commercial division of Home Energy Systems, Inc. dba HES Solar, a company that has been in business since 2001. HES Renewables was formed after several years of strong growth attributed to innovation, focus on client needs, and best-in-class commercial energy system construction. HES Renewables brings rooftop solar, carport solar, longspan solar, energy storage, micro grid design, and EV charging stations to businesses throughout California.For more information, visit http://hesrenewables.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.