HES Renewables Solar System Powers Boochcraft Hard Kombucha Brewing

Southern California Commercial Solar Project Boosts B Corp’s Sustainability

Building a solar and storage system for a B Corp brings that extra level of satisfaction knowing that our project is a contribution to an even larger corporate sustainability effort.” — Ross Williams

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HES Renewables, a Southern California commercial solar and energy storage company, has created two videos to showcase the unique solar project at Boochcraft’s hard kombucha brewery in Chula Vista, California. The innovative solar and energy storage system features a solar array on the pitched metal roof of one building, a dual-tilt array on the main brewery rooftop, and a third array integrated into a newly constructed carport as part of the overall project.Now renewable solar energy powers the kombucha brewery and charges the system’s BYD commercial Battery Energy Storage System (BESS). The stored energy, controlled through Energy Toolbase management software, is used to lower the peak demands from the grid. This application of energy storage is especially valuable to the brewery due to the fluid needs of the facility’s processing and refrigerating equipment. Additionally, the on-site energy storage allows Load Shifting strategies, which discharge renewable energy during times of peak grid energy rates.The commercial solar system aligns seamlessly with Boochcraft’s mission as a certified B Corp committed to clean products and sustainable practices. The solar project created a strong win for both HES Renewables’ design and installation teams, as well as for Boochcraft and its continuing actions to reduce their emissions and environmental footprint.“Every solar project is rewarding for the cost savings and carbon footprint decrease it provides,” said Ross Williams, President and CEO of HES Renewables. “Building a solar and storage system for a B Corp brings that extra level of satisfaction knowing that our project is a contribution to an even larger corporate sustainability effort. We’re proud of the work we did on Boochcraft’s solar and storage system, and it was very gratifying to see the system featured in their 2024 Impact Report.”“Most of our builds are more straightforward in terms of the type and location of the arrays, but we were up to the challenge of the Boochcraft project,” added Wenjie Chen, Vice President of HES Renewables. “The client wanted to take advantage of their available rooftop space and also build a carport and battery system. The project is a strong example of our capabilities and also an example of what a manufacturing business can do to reduce their impact on the environment while also creating impressive energy bill savings.”“As a certified B Corp, sustainability isn’t just a box we check—it’s core to how we operate,” said Todd Kent, Founder and CEO of Boochcraft. “Transitioning our brewery to solar power was a critical step in reducing our dependence on conventional energy and moving toward a cleaner, more responsible way of doing business… This project marks a major milestone in our journey toward a more sustainable future, and we’re grateful to have had such a capable partner by our side.”HES Renewables published a case study and created two videos to help highlight the project. One video shows timelapse footage of the project’s build; the second video provides an aerial overview of the completed project. Both videos are viewable on the “Boochcraft: Solar Rooftops + Solar Carport + BYD Battery = Sun-Brewed Kombucha Production” website page , which is one of several projects on the HES Renewables case studies website page.In addition to promoting great projects like this one, HES Renewables is making efforts to educate company and building owners of the coming changes to the federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC). The ITC solar incentive is going away, and HES Renewables wants to make property owners aware that the opportunity to Safe Harbor renewable energy projects is disappearing soon. HES Renewables encourages Southern California businesses to reach out to them right away, and implores commercial property owners in other territories to locate a top commercial solar company in their area to discuss the urgency to initiate their commercial solar project.About HES RenewablesHES Commercial, Inc., dba HES Renewables, is a local, family-owned and operated California corporation that developed from the commercial division of Home Energy Systems, Inc. dba HES Solar, a company that has been in business since 2001. HES Renewables was formed after several years of strong growth attributed to innovation, focus on client needs, and best-in-class commercial energy system construction. HES Renewables brings rooftop solar, carport solar, longspan solar, energy storage, micro grid design, and EV charging stations to businesses throughout California.For more information, visit http://hesrenewables.com

Powering Boochcraft with the Sun: Solar Power for B Corps

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.