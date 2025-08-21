HES Renewables and Ivy Energy Present Solar Tax Credit Webinar

We don’t want businesses to find out too late about the money they’d left on the table.” — Nick Liles

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HES Renewables and Ivy Energy will present a Solar Tax Credit webinar on September 4, 2025, at 10 am PDT to help multi-family property owners navigate the altered landscape of renewable energy incentives. The passing of the One Big Beautiful Bill into law on July 4, 2025 put the longstanding Investment Tax Credit (ITC) on a dramatically-accelerated phase-out schedule. Companies looking to secure the 30% tax credit now face a daunting new tangle of Safe Harbor rules or the prospect of losing the incentive entirely.HES Renewables, a San Diego-based solar design and installation company, and Ivy Energy, an innovative solar billing software company, have extended their partnership into an informative webinar. The presentation is designed to educate multi-family and commercial property owners about the timeline of the ITC’s demise and guide business owners through specific steps to lock-in the full 30% tax credit for commercial solar projects.Participants include Ross Williams, President and CEO of HES Renewables, Logan Carter, Co-Founder and COO of Ivy Energy, Nick Liles, Director of Sales and Marketing for HES Renewables, and Colin Walsh, Senior Sales Executive of Ivy Energy. Each participant is a subject matter expert and brings unique and complementary experience to the panel. The webinar will include actionable instructions on steps to commence the Safe Harbor process and capture the still-available ITC.“The new energy policies will create headwinds for commercial solar, but most of the changes have not yet taken full effect—leaving a window of opportunity for action.” said Ross Williams, President and CEO of HES Renewables. “We wanted to go beyond just advising our clients and local colleagues. Co-hosting this webinar is an ideal way to share two important facets of commercial solar projects. We’ll also be able to bring more authority to safe harbor practices, just at a time when they are crucial to a commercial solar project’s success and return on investment.”“Owners don’t need another policy explainer; they need a clear checklist,” said Logan Carter, Co-Founder and CCO of Ivy Energy. “We’ll walk through the exact actions that protect the full 30% credit and how to align design, procurement, and billing so projects pencil—even in today’s environment.”“Clients are moving forward quickly on their solar projects; we’re seeing that immediately for companies that are aware of the new policy impacts,” added Nick Liles, Director of Sales and Marketing for HES Renewables. “This webinar is for the companies we haven’t met. We don’t want businesses to find out too late about the money they’d left on the table. Multi-family and commercial properties need to look into solar immediately, and we are happy to help show them the incentives still available mid-2025.”“We’re helping portfolios start Safe Harbor in days, not months,” said Colin Walsh, Sales Manager at Ivy Energy. “If you have a 2025–2026 construction window, this webinar shows the fastest path to protect the 30% credit and keep projects on track.”The webinar is free on Thursday, September 4th at 10 am Pacific Daylight Time via this link . The approximately 30-minute long presentation will be followed by a Q&A session from participants viewing live. A recording of the event will also be made available to attendees who sign up for the webinar.About HES RenewablesHES Commercial, Inc., dba HES Renewables, is a local, family-owned and operated California corporation that developed from the commercial division of Home Energy Systems, Inc. dba HES Solar, a company that has been in business since 2001. HES Renewables was formed after several years of strong growth attributed to innovation, focus on client needs, and best-in-class commercial energy system construction. HES Renewables brings rooftop solar, carport solar, longspan solar, energy storage, micro grid design, and EV charging stations to businesses throughout California.For more information, visit http://hesrenewables.com About Ivy EnergyIvy Energy is trailblazing the energy transformation for multi-unit real estate with its comprehensive suite of patented onsite solar energy transaction products and technology-enabled services. Focusing on property owner revenue, regulatory compliance, and a data-centric approach, Ivy's platform simplifies solar energy and EV charging billing while delivering an outstanding tenant experience.For more information, visit https://www.ivy-energy.com/ ###Media ContactsIvy EnergyAustin YoungVice President of Marketingaustin@ivy-energy.com

Multi-Family solar in San Diego

