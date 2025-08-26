Guangdong Province successfully issued RMB 2.5 billion offshore municipal government bonds in Macao for the fifth consecutive year

MACAU, August 26 - The People’s Government of Guangdong province successfully issued RMB 2.5 billion (hereinafter referred to as RMB) offshore RMB-denominated municipal government bonds today (26 August) in Macao Special Administrative Region. This issuance marks the fifth consecutive year since 2021 that the Guangdong Government has issued offshore RMB-denominated municipal government bonds in Macao. Additionally, this year introduces the first issuance of themed bonds for the 15th National Games and blue bonds in Macao. To date, the cumulative issuance size of municipal government bonds issued by Guangdong Government in Macao has exceeded 10 billion.The Monetary Authority of Macao congratulated on the successful bond issuance and expressed its gratitude to the Ministry of Finance of the People’s Republic of China and the People’s Government of Guangdong province for their support in the development of new financial businesses in Macao.

This bond issuance is targeted at professional investors with a total size of 2.5 billion. The tranches include a 3-year National Games and Guangdong-Macao In-depth Cooperation Zone-themed bonds issued at 1.5 billion with a 1.75% coupon rate, a 5-year green bonds issued at 0.5 billion with a 1.85% coupon rate, and a 2-year blue bonds issued at 0.5 billion with a 1.63% coupon rate. Additionally, the green and blue bonds have received pre-issuance stage certification from the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA). This issuance of municipal government bonds has drawn market attention and robust subscriptions.

The Guangdong Government has expanded its range of bond issuance to the themed bonds dedicated to the National Games this time, fully demonstrating its support for the joint hosting of large-scale sporting events by Guangdong Province, Hong Kong, and Macao. Meanwhile, Guangdong Province has maintained its efforts to promote the issuance of green bonds complemented by the debut of a blue bond issuance in Macao, thereby deepening the collaborative efforts between Guangdong Province and Macao in the realms of green finance and sustainable development. These initiatives are essential in fostering a unified system of green finance across the Greater Bay Area and facilitating the high-quality progression of the regional economy and societal structures.