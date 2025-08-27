Markos D1's Crossover Hit 'Single Again' Now Available on All Platforms

Markos D1 new Anthem "Single Again" is out on all platforms today Markos D1's crossover anthem "Single Again" - turning change into power. Markos D1 delivers his English-language breakthrough anthem "Single Again."

California's Latin star delivers his English-language breakthrough, produced by 4x Grammy-Winner

When one door slams shut, you kick open the next one—and 'Single Again' is that soundtrack.” — Markos D1

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California-born Latin star Markos D1, celebrated for his chart-topping Spanish-language hits across Mexico and Latin America, officially launched his U.S. mainstream crossover yesterday with " Single Again ." This English-language anthem is now available on all digital platforms, pairing his signature Latin-pop flair with Grammy-winning firepower from Slikk Muzik (Ariana Grande, GloRilla) and songwriter Will Gittens (Chris Brown's 11:11 Deluxe).Coming off three successful Latin singles that topped charts in Mexico and established his presence across Spanish-speaking markets, Markos now sharpens his focus on U.S. charts with this breakthrough release. His proven track record includes over 2.5 million combined streams, a sold-out 2023 "No Boxes" tour spanning three continents, and viral cultural moments that pushed him beyond music headlines.His music video "Borracho" with Mexican icon **Lyn May **went viral overnight, earning over half a million views in just 24 hours. Speculation surrounding his personal life made global waves, even landing him on Newsweek's Hot Topics list — a testament to his growing influence across both music and pop culture."This isn't just a breakup song—it's about turning change into power," says Markos D1, whose 2013 breakout "Salvation" first gained traction on Pandora Radio. "When one door slams shut, you kick open the next one—and 'Single Again' is that soundtrack."Markos's crossover arrives at a pivotal moment, as Latin music continues reshaping global charts. Artists like Bad Bunny, Karol G, and Peso Pluma have proven the massive appetite for Latin-driven sounds in the U.S., while Spanglish singles dominate streaming and festival stages. With "Single Again," Markos enters this wave not as a newcomer but as an established artist bringing Grammy-caliber production to his English-language crossover."Single Again" available on all major streaming platformsFor more information on Markos D1ABOUT MARKOS D1Los Angeles–based Markos D1 is a Latin recording artist whose blend of traditional Latin sounds with contemporary production has earned him recognition across international markets. His previous releases have generated millions of streams, while his dynamic live performances have taken him across Mexico, Latin America, and beyond. Known for his Spanglish delivery and crossover appeal, Markos continues to bridge cultural and musical boundaries with each release.

