Burna Boy Brings Beats to Bahamas for Inaugural Music Fest Spilligate23

I’m honored to headline the inaugural Spilligate23 festival in the Bahamas, I look forward to fusing these diverse island influences into an unforgettable performance celebrating this culture...”MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NASSAU, Bahamas – As the islands glow in the spirit of the holiday season, a one-of-a-kind concert experience lands in paradise. “Spilligate23” is a groundbreaking Bahamian music festival making waves from Nassau across the globe. Headlined by Grammy award-winning and current Grammy nominee viral Afro-Fusion sensation Burna Boy, with hip hop star Rich Homie Quan as the second marquee name, sultry island beats will blend with the infectious energy of discovery.
Taking place on December 16th at Thomas A. Robinson Stadium, Spilligate offers more than world-class entertainment – it’s a feast for the senses showcasing the best of Bahamian culture. Festival attendees can expect to see favorites such as DJ Ovadose, one of the top fan favorite DJs in the Bahamas, DJ Hennessy, DJ Chilly, Rika C, Judah the Lion, Mighty Pencil and Melody, with additional supporting acts to be announced.
"We're spotlighting the soul of the Bahamas islands through Spilligate23 – a groundbreaking music festival experience created here in my home of Nassau," said Mr. Foreign Currency, Managing Director of lead organizers Foreign Currency Promotions. "From savoring authentic Bahamian jerk dishes to adventures like swimming with our world famous swimming pigs, attendees will soak in island life. But make no mistake – with iconic headliner Burna Boy, beloved DJs fueling Caribbean vibes on the turquoise shores, and our culture shaping every aspect, this festival puts the spirit of the Bahamas on full display while writing an electrifying new chapter in our entertainment history."
A partnership between Foreign Currency, Brands Meet World and Signature Productions, "Spilligate23” promises to accelerate Nassau’s presence as a beacon for entertainment and tourism innovationTop event sponsors helping bring this unique island experience to life include the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Burns House, Bahamas Resorts, 103.5 The Beat, Caribbean Bottling Company, Hot 91FM, Bahamas Waste Company Limited, Wild Flowers, Sound Crate, and BlueBird Juice. Soundtracked by the islands’ hottest DJs and special guest Burna Boy, Spilligate will highlight the natural and cultural riches of the Bahamas for attending international guests and livestream viewers. Additional details of the digital streaming experience will be unveiled in coming weeks.
“I’m honored to headline the inaugural Spilligate23 festival in the Bahamas,” said global superstar Burna Boy. “This vibrant island culture has produced so many incredible musical styles and rhythms that resonate deeply with me. I look forward to fusing these diverse island influences into an unforgettable performance celebrating this culture on a global scale and what I believe will become an iconic Bahamian festival experience."
A highlight of the festival weekend will be the unveiling of fresh artistic talent through a one-of-a-kind performance opportunity showcasing Bahama’s rising stars. For Contest submission details visit www.foreigncurrencypromotions.com .
With scintillating white sand beaches, turquoise waters beckoning adventure, and star-filled skies setting the stage for celebration, Spilligate23 is a landmark event distinctive as the Bahamian people themselves.
A press conference led by lead organizers will be held today, December 8, 2023 at 11AM EST for media partners and attendees.
About Foreign Currency
At the nexus of music, fashion, and entertainment, Foreign Currency emerges as more than a brand—it's a lifestyle revolution. With the debut of "Festive Rhythms in Paradise" headlined by Burna Boy, Foreign Currency introduces a line of stylish apparel and home essentials that encapsulate luxury and comfort. Its Promotions Department is the creative force behind an array of events from electrifying concerts to spirited boat races and comedy nights, all designed to foster connections and celebrate the vibrancy of life. Foreign Currency is poised to redefine the cultural landscape, offering immersive experiences that blend the allure of exclusivity with the rhythm of the global beat.
