Award-Winning Love Story 'FIRST' Debuts on Prime Video This Thanksgiving

CATCH FIRST ON PRIME VIDEO NOVEMBER 27, 2024 Co stars Jahmela Yarbrough and Will Catlett attend the Los Angeles Red Carpet Premiere of "FIRST" (Photo by Arnold Turner/ATArchives 4 Yarbrough Studios) Back row L to R: Lauryn Connor, Lynneise Joseph, KJ Powell, Logan Brady, Derrex Brady, Judi Johnson, Todd Anthony, Lena Anthony, Front row L to R: Will Catlett, Jahmela Yarbrough, Brandon Yarbrough (Photo by Arnold Turner/ATArchives 4 Yarbrough Studios)

Heartwarming Film Inspired by Hit Web Series Celebrates Love, Resilience, and Representation – Premiering November 27, 2024

When we started this project as a web series in 2014 on Issa Rae's Watch First Digital Series, we never imagined it would touch so many lives,” — Jahmela B. Yarbrough, Co-Director and Creator

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From viral sensation to cultural phenomenon, the critically acclaimed romantic drama "FIRST" is set to make its streaming debut on Prime Video Wednesday, November 27, 2024. Directed by Jahmela and Brandon Yarbrough, this heartfelt exploration of Black love has already garnered multiple festival honors, including the coveted Jury and Audience Awards at the Essence Festival, the Audience Award at the Pan African Film Festival, and recognition as a Screencraft Feature Film Finalist.The 128-minute romantic drama is more than just a love story—it’s a tribute to the human experience, resonating with anyone who has ever longed for a connection that feels both life-changing and real. Starring Will Catlett (Apple TV's Constellation, A24's A Thousand and One) in a career-defining performance, the film follows Charles, an aspiring documentarian whose chance reunion with childhood friend Robin evolves into an unexpected journey of love and self-discovery."When we started this project as a web series in 2014 on Issa Rae's Watch First Digital Series, we never imagined it would touch so many lives," reveals Jahmela B. Yarbrough, co-director and creator of the original series that amassed over 7 million YouTube views. "Issa Rae's early support of our digital series and her Hoorae team’s encouragement helped us take this journey from a web series to a feature film."The film's journey from digital phenomenon to feature film mirrors its creators' own love story. "Converting our personal experiences into cinema wasn’t just about making a movie," shares Brandon Yarbrough, who co-directed the film with his wife Jahmela. "It was about proving that authentic Black love stories deserve the big-screen treatment. Every setback, every 'no' we received only fueled our determination to tell this story our way.""FIRST represents the kind of storytelling we need right now," says producer Lynneise Joseph. "It's authentic, joyful, and unapologetically celebrates Black love while speaking to universal truths about human connection. This is exactly why I wanted to be part of bringing it to a wider audience."Premiering Thanksgiving week, FIRST offers families a heartwarming story about love, second chances, and the courage to begin again. Gather your loved ones on Thanksgiving Day to experience the perfect movie for the holiday—a celebration of connection, hope, and resilience that transcends generations.From its humble beginnings as a passion project to its emergence as a cultural touchstone, FIRST demonstrates the power of perseverance and the universal hunger for authentic representation in modern storytelling. Rooted in themes of representation and empowerment, FIRST has been featured in Good Morning America, Essence, Hello Beautiful, and Landscape. More than just a romance, the film transcends traditional tropes by intertwining elements of real-life love stories, which are highlighted in an accompanying docuseries.With a proven fan base spanning North America, the UK, Africa, and the West Indies, FIRST is a love story that celebrates both cultural specificity and universal themes. Premiering during Thanksgiving week, it’s the perfect choice for families and friends seeking heartfelt entertainment and meaningful representation during the holiday season.Don’t miss the premiere of FIRST on Prime Video, November 27, 2024. Tune in with your loved ones on Thanksgiving Day to experience a love story that captures life’s most meaningful moments, one “first” at a time.

FIRST | OFFICIAL RELEASE TRAILER | PREMIERES ON PRIME VIDEO - NOVEMBER 27, 2024

