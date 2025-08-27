Clyra Medical Technologies Names David Zansitis Vice President of Clinical Affairs

David Zansitis - Vice President, Clinical Affairs

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc., a leader in advanced wound care innovation, today announced the appointment of David Zansitis as Vice President of Clinical Affairs.Mr. Zansitis brings an extensive clinical and healthcare industry background spanning respiratory care, critical care, ophthalmology, and advanced wound care solutions. Trained in Respiratory Care, he began his career working in Critical Care and Burn Units in Philadelphia before transitioning into the distribution and marketing of anesthesia and respiratory devices and consumables.He later advanced to sales of ophthalmic surgical implants and pharmaceuticals with CooperVision and Pharmacia/Upjohn, followed by a leadership role at KCI, where he played a pivotal role in launching the Wound Vac into alternative care markets. In subsequent roles at PuriCore (Vashe) and Innovacyn (Puracyn), Mr. Zansitis contributed significantly to the development and global adoption of hypochlorous acid wound irrigation solutions and gels, serving in senior leadership roles including Senior Market Manager and Vice President of Business Development.In his role at Clyra, Mr. Zansitis will provide strategic clinical leadership, partnering with Clyra’s Chief Medical Officer to expand the company’s clinical roadmap. His responsibilities include building and engaging a network of leading physicians, and guiding case series and investigator-led studies. He will also collaborate cross-functionally with product, marketing, sales, and regulatory teams to ensure clinical evidence translates into meaningful innovation, credible data-driven messaging, and expanded market adoption.“David’s expertise bridges clinical insight with commercial execution!” said Steve Harrison, CEO of Clyra Medical Technologies. “His experience launching disruptive wound care technologies and guiding their adoption at a global level makes him the ideal leader to expand Clyra’s clinical affairs strategy.”About Clyra Medical TechnologiesClyra Medical Technologies develops advanced wound care and surgical solutions that combine patented antimicrobial technologies with clinical science. Our mission is to transform the healing journey through therapies that are safe, effective, and grounded in real-world outcomes. Clyra’s innovations are designed to address critical challenges in modern wound care—empowering providers and improving lives.

