Clyra Medical Technologies Welcomes Kestas 'Kes' Parakininkas as Senior R&D Engineer

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clyra Medical Technologies , a leader in advanced wound care and surgical site infection prevention, proudly announces the appointment of Kestas “Kes” Parakininkas as Senior R&D Engineer. Kes brings more than 25 years of medical device innovation and engineering excellence to Clyra’s expanding team.A recognized expert in manufacturing engineering and R&D, Kes has spent his career translating complex user needs into commercially successful, regulatory-compliant medical technologies. His extensive background spans CAD design, molding technologies, cost modeling, and Design for Manufacturing (DFM), all within FDA-regulated and ISO 13485-certified environments.Prior to joining Clyra, Kes served as a Senior R&D Engineer at Terumo BCT, where he led a government-funded initiative to develop a novel Freeze-Dried Plasma (FDP) transfusion system. His leadership drove the program from feasibility through development, securing additional funding and spearheading the design and documentation of a revolutionary pooled disposable set and lyophilization process.Kes has also held key engineering roles at Orthofix, COBE Cardiovascular, and Sorin, contributing to the development of technologies across blood processing, orthopedics, and platelet-rich plasma systems. He is the author of multiple medical device patents and is known for his ability to mentor engineering teams and accelerate time to market through technical rigor and innovation.“We are thrilled to welcome Kes to the Clyra team,” said Steve Harrison, CEO of Clyra Medical Technologies. “His experience and vision align perfectly with our mission to bring transformational technologies to wound care and surgical applications. Kes will be instrumental in driving our next generation of product innovation.”Kes will lead the continued engineering development of Clyra’s expanding product portfolio, supporting the company’s commitment to evidence-based design, clinical impact, and global market growth.About Clyra Medical TechnologiesClyra Medical Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQB:BLGO), a public company developing and commercializing disruptive technologies that solve challenges in medical healthcare, air quality, water treatment, and energy storage markets. Founded in 2012, Clyra develops and commercializes products based on its patented copper-iodine technology (CICS), marketing proprietary solutions and gels directly to clinicians, including surgeons and wound care specialty providers in hospitals, alternative care sites, and home healthcare.The company's products are FDA cleared medical devices, having received initial 510k clearance designation in 2019. Clyra's initial product, Bioclynse, is used in surgeries to inhibit post-operative infections and support rapid wound bed recovery. Based on the same CICS technology, the company's follow-on products, ViaClyr, have been developed to address the burn/wound, dental, and dermatology markets.Clyra continues to explore additional indications for use of their unique formulations that may be used synergistically with other wound care dressings and mechanical devices, while collaborating with distribution chain and marketing partners to support timely delivery of products to patients in need.For more information, please contact:Catherine MatthieuDirector – Strategic Operations & Corporate Communications239. 206.1213 | www.clyramedical.com

