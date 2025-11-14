Clyra Medical Technologies Forms Strategic Alliance with Advanced Solution to Launch ViaCLYR™ Nationwide

Distribution Agreement Brings Innovative Copper-Iodine Complex Technology to the Wound Care Market

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Clyra Medical Technologies, Inc., a leader in advanced wound care and surgical site infection prevention, today announced an exclusive stocking distribution agreement with Advanced Solution, LLC. This strategic alliance will leverage Advanced Solution’s national network to distribute and promote ViaCLYR™, Clyra's innovative wound irrigation solution, throughout the United States.ViaCLYR™ features Clyra's proprietary Clyrasept™ technology, a copper-iodine complex which is an antimicrobial in solution as a preservative, effective against a broad spectrum of infection-causing organisms. The Clyrasept™ technology has demonstrated safety, efficacy, biocompatibility, and cost-effectiveness in its FDA-cleared applications, making it an ideal addition to modern wound care protocols.The alliance capitalizes on significant synergies between both companies' product portfolios and complementary technologies. Clyra and Advanced Solution plan to launch ViaCLYR™ to market launch in 2026."This partnership with Advanced Solution represents a transformative moment for Clyra," said Steve Harrison, Chief Executive Officer of Clyra Medical Technologies. "Advanced Solution’s proven track record in wound care distribution and their commitment to clinical excellence make them the ideal partner to introduce ViaCLYR™ to healthcare providers nationwide. Together, we're positioned to make a meaningful impact on patient outcomes while addressing the critical need for effective, safe wound irrigation solutions."Dennis P. Calvert, Chairman of Clyra Medical Technologies, added, "We've worked diligently to develop a technology that not only meets rigorous safety and efficacy standards but also addresses real clinical needs in wound care management. This agreement validates our innovation and accelerates our ability to deliver ViaCLYR™ to the clinicians and patients who need it most. Advanced Solution shares our vision of improving patient care through science-driven solutions.""Our partnership with Clyra represents another milestone in our mission to redefine the wound care landscape," said Luke D. Etter, Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Solution. "ViaCLYR embodies the innovation, safety, and clinical precision that providers have come to expect from Advanced Solution. Together, we're delivering technology that makes a real difference in patient outcomes."Jonathan M. Sharp, Chief Operating Officer of Advanced Solution, added, "Clyra's commitment to science-driven innovation aligns perfectly with our vision of advancing wound care through smarter, more effective solutions. ViaCLYR expands our growing portfolio of technologies that empower clinicians and improve healing efficiency across every site of service."About Clyra Medical TechnologiesClyra Medical Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO), focuses on developing and commercializing innovative technologies that address critical challenges in healthcare, air quality, water treatment, and energy storage. Founded in 2012, Clyra specializes in developing and commercializing advanced wound care solutions based on its proprietary Clyrasept ™.Clyra's product portfolio features FDA-cleared medical devices that leverage this patented technology to deliver superior wound care outcomes. The company continues to advance its research and development efforts, exploring expanded indications for its unique formulations and their synergistic applications with complementary wound care dressings and mechanical devices. Through strategic partnerships with leading distribution and marketing organizations, Clyra ensures its innovative products reach healthcare providers and patients who need them most.About Advanced SolutionAdvanced Solution LLC is a leading healthcare logistics company specializing in advanced wound care biologics, regenerative technologies, and medical devices. As an FDA-registered Tissue Dispensary Intermediary (TDI), Advanced Solution partners with healthcare providers, hospitals, and clinics across the United States to deliver innovative, outcomes-driven products that improve patient care and operational efficiency.Headquartered in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, Advanced Solution represents a portfolio of market-leading brands and collaborates closely with manufacturers, clinicians, and healthcare organizations to bring cutting-edge therapies to market. With a focus on compliance, education, and strategic commercialization, the company continues to set the standard for excellence in distribution and partnership within the wound care and life sciences industries.

