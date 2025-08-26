New Government Investment Supports Children and Youth Affected by Abuse in Saskatchewan

CANADA, August 26 - Released on August 26, 2025

The Government of Canada is investing more than $470,000 over two years to support the opening of the Moose Jaw Little Oak Child and Youth Justice Centre and to expand the Victim Services Responder program. These investments, provided in partnership with the provincial government, will help create safe, child-friendly spaces and trauma-informed services for children and youth who are victims of abuse, so children, youth and families are supported throughout their healing journey.

The announcement was made today by the Honourable Buckley Belanger Secretary of State (Rural Development), on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, alongside the Honourable Tim McLeod K.C., Saskatchewan's Justice Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister and Attorney General. The Secretary of State toured the newly opened Child and Youth Advocacy Centre (CYAC) in Moose Jaw with Minister McLeod and representatives from the Moose Jaw Police Service.

The new CYAC, which receives funding from Justice Canada's Victims Fund, provides a comfortable and safe child-friendly environment for children and youth who are victims of abuse and helps them and their families navigate the various systems they encounter with the support of a collaborative and coordinated multi-disciplinary team.

The Government of Canada continues to promote access to justice, improve the capacity of service providers and increase the awareness of available services to victims and survivors of crime and their families.

"When a child has been through trauma, they should not have to face the justice system alone," The Honourable Sean Fraser P.C. K.C. Member of Parliament for Central Nova and Justice Minister and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency said. "With our government's support, centres like Little Oak are creating safe spaces where kids and families feel supported every step of the way. That is what access to justice should mean."

"Access to justice in a safe environment is essential," the Honourable Buckley Belanger Member of Parliament for Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River Secretary of State (Rural Development) said. "I have no doubt that the Little Oak Centre will be a beacon of safety and support for children and youth in our province. I am proud that our government continues to support this important work."

"The Government of Saskatchewan is committed to helping victims and survivors of crime overcome tragic situations, ensuring they are not alone as they navigate the criminal justice system," Saskatchewan's Justice Minister and Attorney General Tim McLeod K.C. said. "The opening of the Little Oak Child and Youth Justice Centre ensures that we are offering support and assistance that is instrumental to creating and maintaining safe, healthy communities across our province."

Quick Facts:

This is the third centre that the federal and provincial governments are supporting in Saskatchewan, with CYACs also in Regina and Saskatoon. A fourth CYAC in Lloydminster, Saskatchewan is in operation. However, it is not funded through Justice Canada's CAC/CYAC Initiative.

There are CACs/CYACs in many provinces and territories. Each year, these centres support approximately 20,000 children, youth and their families. Over the past decade, Justice Canada has provided funding of more than $50 million to support 45 CYAC facilities at various stages of development across the country.

Victim Services Responders provide information, support and referrals from the first interview at the CYAC and throughout the criminal justice and child protection process until the end of the case.

This funding is provided as part of Justice Canada's Victims Fund, which supports projects and activities that encourage the development of new approaches, promote access to justice, improve the capacity of service providers, foster the establishment of referral networks and increase awareness of services available to victims of crime and their families.

