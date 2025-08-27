Experior Financial Group Inc. Kicks Off Year Two of $1 Million Commitment with 2025 'Shine with Experior: Stride & Ride'

Experior Financial Group Inc. proudly announces the “Shine with Experior: Stride & Ride” event, from September 7 to 13, 2025 in support of the Shine Foundation.

Last year, we saw how powerful it is when Experior, our partners, and our communities rally for Shine. This year, we are aiming higher, not just in funds raised, but in the awareness we can spread.” — Shawn Redford, Experior Chief Business Development Officer

GUELPH, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experior Financial Group Inc. is proud to announce the upcoming “Shine with Experior: Stride & Ride” event, taking place from September 7 to 13, 2025 in support of the Shine Foundation. This marks the second year of Experior Financial Group’s five-year pledge to donate $1 million to Shine in Canada, a charity dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of children and youth living with severe physical disabilities.The Stride & Ride event invites Experior Financial Group Inc. associates, partners, and community members to walk, run, or ride in a collective effort to raise funds and awareness. This year’s challenge continues the goal of “walking it across Canada,” a distance of approximately 5,400 kilometers, tracked over multiple years if not achieved in a single event.Participants who raise a minimum of $100 will receive an official Stride & Ride T-shirt, and teams will compete based on average kilometers per person. All funds raised will go directly toward Shine Dreams, providing life-changing experiences for young Canadians facing significant physical challenges.Experior Financial Group Inc. is thankful for the generous support of insurance companies across the country, whose contributions help make this event possible and increase its impact.Registration Now OpenExperior Financial Group Inc. is calling on its nationwide network and the public to register and take part in this important initiative. Registration is required to participate and to ensure all fundraising efforts are counted.Shawn Redford, Chief Business Development Officer and Chair of the Experior Financial Group Charitable Giving Committee, shared,“Last year, we saw how powerful it is when Experior, our partners, and our communities rally for Shine. In our second year, we are aiming higher, not just in funds raised, but in the awareness we can spread. Every step, every ride, and every share brings us closer to changing lives.”How to Get Involved- Register for Stride & Ride and set your personal or team fundraising goals- Share your journey on social media using #ShineWithExperior and tag Experior and Shine- Encourage friends, family, and colleagues to participate or donateAbout The Shine Foundation The Shine Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the dreams of young people living with severe physical disabilities across Canada. By providing personalized and transformative experiences, Shine empowers individuals to believe in their potential and live life to the fullest.About Experior Financial Group Inc.Experior Financial Group Inc. is a leading financial services company providing expert financial advice and customized solutions to clients across North America. Through its charitable giving initiatives, including the Stride & Ride event, Experior Financial Group is committed to giving back to the communities it serves and making a positive impact in the lives of Canadians.For more information about the event, to register, or to make a donation, visit https://shinefoundation.donordrive.com/experior

