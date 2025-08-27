Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. (OST) Under Investigation by Highful Law PLLC

Chinese Company Under Investigation By Law Firm After Alleged Pump and Dump Scheme

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Highful Law PLLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Ostin Technology Group Co. Ltd. ("Ostin Technology" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:OST). Investors who purchased Ostin Technology securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by contacting the firm at info@highful.law.According to the FBI, beginning in April 2025, individuals allegedly impersonating U.S.-based financial professionals on social media and messaging platforms engaged in a coordinated scheme to inflate the stock value of Ostin Technology. These false representations "pumped" up the price of OST stock. On June 26, 2025, OST’s share price dropped from a high of $9.40 to a closing price of $0.55, resulting in tremendous losses for many investors. The FBI has announced that it is currently investigating this pump and dump scheme. There is evidence that executives at Ostin Technology may have known of, participated in, or been severely reckless with respect to the fraudulent scheme. If that is the case, investors may be able to seek recovery directly against the company and its executives.If you believe that you were harmed by a pump and dump scam, you may contact Highful Law PLLC at info@highful.law or at (512) 666-7426. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.About Highful Law PLLCHighful Law PLLC is a boutique law firm in Austin, Texas, dedicated to representing plaintiffs in securities litigation. With a focus on strategic, client-centered representation, the firm combines defense-side insight with a commitment to corporate accountability. Find out more at www.highful.law

