Highful Law PLLC Launches in Austin, Texas

New Boutique Plaintiffs' Firm Combats Corporate Fraud Using Insider's Expertise

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Highful Law PLLC, a new boutique law firm specializing in representing investors in securities class actions, fiduciary duty lawsuits, and SEC whistleblower submissions, today announced its official launch. Founded by seasoned attorney Tyler Highful, the firm brings a unique defense-side perspective to plaintiff advocacy, empowering shareholders and whistleblowers to hold corporations accountable for misconduct.Tyler Highful, a graduate of Harvard Law School, has built a distinguished career as a securities litigator at a prestigious international law firm, where he spent his career defending corporate executives from shareholder and government lawsuits. This experience has provided him with the insight into corporate defense strategies and executive decision-making that enables Highful Law to craft highly effective litigation on behalf of shareholders. Complementing his defense background, Highful's previous work with ClientEarth—an international nonprofit using business litigation to advance climate change advocacy—helped hone his skills in principled, impact-driven representation. "We aim to be a trusted partner for investors, whistleblowers, and stakeholders seeking to uphold integrity in the financial markets," said Tyler Highful. "By leveraging defense insights and world-class legal expertise, we aim to deliver superior results for clients who have been harmed by serious financial misconduct."Highful Law will initially concentrate on combatting fraud in three critical areas currently facing investors: (1) Chinese pump-and-dump schemes, where manipulated stock promotions deceive everyday investors; (2) cryptocurrency scams, including fraudulent ICOs and memecoin rug-pulls that exploit the volatile digital asset market; and (3) breaches of fiduciary duty by oil and gas company executives, such as misrepresentation of environmental impact, asset retirement obligations, and oil reserves.Based in Austin's thriving tech and energy hub, the firm is positioned to address these emerging threats with precision and tenacity. For more information about Highful Law PLLC, visit www.highful.law or contact the firm at info@highful.law or (512) 666-7426. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

