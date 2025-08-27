China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEUF) Under Investigation by Highful Law PLLC

Executives of Publicly-Traded Chinese Company Under Investigation By Law Firm After Department of Justice Indicts Seven Conspirators

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Highful Law PLLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited ("China Liberal" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:CLEUF). Investors who purchased China Liberal securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by contacting the firm at info@highful.law.According to FBI reports, in January 2025, individuals impersonating investment advisors on social media apps fraudulently influenced investors to purchase shares of CLEU stock, artificially “pumping” the price of CLEU stock. On January 30, 2025, the stock price suddenly plummeted, causing many investors to lose nearly all of the funds they had invested in these shares.Many of the individuals responsible for this coordinated pump and dump scheme are currently being prosecuted by the United States Department of Justice. However, there is evidence that executives at China Liberal may have known of, participated in, or been severely reckless with respect to the fraudulent scheme. If that is the case, investors may be able to seek recovery directly against the company and its executives.If you believe that you were harmed by an illegal pump and dump scam, you may contact Highful Law PLLC at info@highful.law or at (512) 666-7426. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.About Highful Law PLLCHighful Law PLLC is a boutique law firm in Austin, Texas, dedicated to representing plaintiffs in securities litigation. With a focus on strategic, client-centered representation, the firm combines defense-side insight with a commitment to corporate accountability. Find out more at www.highful.law

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.