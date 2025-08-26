Business Strategist and Author Katie Hornor Featured at Premier Future-Proof Author Event Alongside Publishing Leaders

Future Proof Author Panel, Katie Hornor speaking

Authors no longer need big budgets to become visible online through third party services. I am excited about the opportunities that we have to create our own press releases and build our own buzz.”
— Katie Hornor

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International keynote speaker, bestselling author, and business strategist Katie Hornor recently took the stage at the premier Future-Proof Author event, held at the Hyatt Regency, Atlanta, where she led a highly practical workshop on crafting press releases and contributed as a panelist in a book publishing discussion alongside David Hancock, founder of Morgan James Publishing.

The three-day Future-Proof Author event gathered some of the brightest voices in writing, publishing, marketing, and creative income, equipping attendees with strategies to succeed in a rapidly evolving industry. The event emphasized the unprecedented opportunities available to authors today and provided actionable tools for building sustainable and profitable careers.

Hornor’s PR workshop empowered authors and speakers to elevate their visibility by crafting professional announcements that capture media attention and build long-term credibility. Her interactive teaching style and practical frameworks gave participants step-by-step guidance they could immediately apply to promote their books, events, and personal brands.

On the Book Publishing Panel, Hornor joined David Hancock and other industry experts in an insightful conversation about publishing trends, distribution, and the critical role of positioning in today’s competitive marketplace. Attendees gained insider perspectives on how to navigate publishing options and leverage their message for maximum impact.

About Katie Hornor : Katie Hornor (sometimes misspelled Horner) is a 15-time bestselling author of more than 90 titles, international speaker, TEDx presenter, and founder of The National Christian Association of Professional Speakers. With over 700 hours of stage experience and 300+ podcast interviews, she has been featured in SUCCESS® Magazine and on the digital billboards of NYC Times Square. Hornor is celebrated for her Flamingo Advantage® framework, which equips leaders to embrace their uniqueness as an asset in both faith and business.

About Future-Proof Author:  Future-Proof Author, organized by Nick Pavlidis and Chris Krimitsos gathered leading voices in publishing, marketing, and entrepreneurship as Maria Chapman, Anne McDonald, Mike Acker, Nuno Tavares, Heather Rosson, Les Hughes, Carrie Thomas, Reen Waterman, Bruce Wawrzyniak, Carla Dupont and others for it’s premier event to equip authors with the tools, resources, and connections to thrive in today’s ever-changing publishing landscape. Through workshops, panels, and networking, participants learned how to maximize both creative and financial opportunities while future-proofing their writing careers.

Business Strategist and Author Katie Hornor Featured at Premier Future-Proof Author Event Alongside Publishing Leaders

Katie Hornor is a keynote speaker, certified High Performance™ Coach, award-winning author, and strategic high-ticket event consultant who equips equips high-achieving leaders, business owners, and entrepreneurs to align their business with their divine purpose. Known for her TEDx talk and The Flamingo Advantage® Framework, Katie has helped thousands grow businesses that are pink, purposeful, and profitable—without compromising faith, family, or values. She blends biblical wisdom with high-level business strategy to deliver transformational coaching, sacred sales solutions, and high-conversion event strategies. She has delivered over 700 hours of stage content, published 90+ books, and hosted 250+ podcast episodes. As a high-ticket event strategist and host of The Flamingo Advantage Podcast, Katie is trusted by entrepreneurs and event organizers around the globe. Recognized as the 2025 Visionary Coach of the Year by Insider Weekly, and named one of the Top 50 Women of Influence by SUCCESS® Magazine, Katie has also received multiple international book awards and been featured on NBC, CBS, FOX, and Times Square billboards.

